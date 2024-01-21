Amit Shah Stresses Legislative Skills and Responsibilities for MLAs

In a powerful address to the newly elected members of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significance of legislative skills for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). His words came during the closing session of an orientation program designed to equip these representatives with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their roles.

Key Responsibilities of MLAs

Shah took the opportunity to outline three primary responsibilities for MLAs. First, they must serve their constituency with diligence and commitment. Second, they must uphold and promote the ideology and policies of their party. Third, they should contribute proactively to the welfare and development of their state. Shah's words emphasized the importance of strategic planning and effective time management for MLAs to succeed in these areas.

Emphasizing Empathy, Promptness, and Curiosity

With a nod to India's democratic success over the past 75 years, Shah urged the legislators to maintain empathy, promptness, and curiosity in their constitutional responsibilities. He also underscored the significance of maintaining a positive attitude in the face of challenges, which often define a legislator's career.

Understanding Administration and Legislative Responsibility

Shah advised the MLAs to make full use of assembly rules, including question hour, zero hour, resolutions, and private member bills. He cited the scrapping of Article 370, the Triple Talaq ban, and the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as examples of issues previously addressed through private member bills. Shah suggested that a resolution in support of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya could serve as an example of promoting party ideology.

Shah's Advice for Effective Leadership

Shah emphasized the value of contact, communication, and hard work for political leadership. He advised respectful interactions with bureaucrats for effective issue resolution. Criticizing the trend of public representatives making videos with officials for social media virality, he noted that it often fails to resolve issues and can even lead to electoral losses.