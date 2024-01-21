Amit Shah Sets Three-Year Deadline to Eradicate Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh

In a decisive move to rid Chhattisgarh of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Union Home Minister Amit Shah has charted a comprehensive three-year strategy. The announcement was made during a high-profile review meeting held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, where the state's top brass, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior security officials, gathered to assess the current LWE scenario.

Acknowledging Success and Devising Strategies

Shah commended the security forces and agencies for successfully restricting LWE activities to specific regions within the state. However, he stressed the need for a plan that targets the ecosystem enabling LWE. He urged for a strategic filling of security gaps, a boost in investigative efforts, and imposition of financial chokepoints. Moreover, he advocated for intelligence-led operations that could strike at the very heart of the issue.

Government Schemes and Financial Assistance

Shah emphasized the critical role of government schemes in assisting LWE-affected districts. He showed flexibility with regard to fund allotment, particularly for districts where the impact of LWE is most pronounced. The Home Minister's approach couples rigorous security measures with an empathetic understanding of the affected communities' needs, offering a potentially holistic solution to the problem.

Improvement in India's Internal Security

The Union Home Minister also shed light on the overall enhancement in India's internal security scenario. Citing the reduction in violence and the rollback of the Armed Forces Special Power Act from most parts of the North East, Shah reflected on the nation's journey towards peace and stability. He also highlighted the effective role of central armed police forces, including the SSB, in combatting Naxals in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

The meeting wrapped up with a thorough interaction between the Union Home Secretary and local officials from the worst affected districts, where they deliberated on tailored strategies to confront and overcome the LWE challenge.