Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben

In the political corridors of India, a moment of personal loss descends as Rajuben, the elder sister of Union Minister Amit Shah, passes away in Mumbai. Amit Shah, a key figure in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the current Minister of Home Affairs, is now mourning the loss of his sister, a loss that has also touched those close to the Shah family.

Details Surrounding Rajuben’s Passing

Rajuben passed away in a Mumbai hospital following a lung transplant procedure. The news led to Shah cancelling two public events in Gujarat, which included the inauguration of projects at the renowned Banas Dairy and a public address at Rashtriya Raksha University. The confirmation of Shah’s absence due to his sister’s demise came from Ajay Patel, who was present at the Banaskantha event. A tribute was paid to Rajuben at the Banas Dairy function, where a two-minute silence was observed.

Amit Shah’s Visit to His Ailing Sister

Just a week prior to her demise, Amit Shah had visited his ailing sister in Maharashtra, spending two hours at the HN Reliance Hospital inquiring about her condition. He was not alone in his concern; Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mukesh Ambani also visited the hospital, expressing their sympathies and inquiring about Rajuben.

Implications of Rajuben’s Passing

Given Amit Shah’s prominent position in the Indian government and his wide influence in Indian politics, Rajuben’s passing is likely to draw significant attention from the public and media. Condolences are expected from various quarters, including political figures, supporters, and the general populace. In Indian culture, the phrase ‘Om Shanti’ is often used to express condolences and peace following someone’s death, a sentiment that will now be directed towards the Shah family.