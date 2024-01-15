en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Amit Shah Mourns the Loss of His Elder Sister Rajuben

In the political corridors of India, a moment of personal loss descends as Rajuben, the elder sister of Union Minister Amit Shah, passes away in Mumbai. Amit Shah, a key figure in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the current Minister of Home Affairs, is now mourning the loss of his sister, a loss that has also touched those close to the Shah family.

Details Surrounding Rajuben’s Passing

Rajuben passed away in a Mumbai hospital following a lung transplant procedure. The news led to Shah cancelling two public events in Gujarat, which included the inauguration of projects at the renowned Banas Dairy and a public address at Rashtriya Raksha University. The confirmation of Shah’s absence due to his sister’s demise came from Ajay Patel, who was present at the Banaskantha event. A tribute was paid to Rajuben at the Banas Dairy function, where a two-minute silence was observed.

Amit Shah’s Visit to His Ailing Sister

Just a week prior to her demise, Amit Shah had visited his ailing sister in Maharashtra, spending two hours at the HN Reliance Hospital inquiring about her condition. He was not alone in his concern; Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mukesh Ambani also visited the hospital, expressing their sympathies and inquiring about Rajuben.

Implications of Rajuben’s Passing

Given Amit Shah’s prominent position in the Indian government and his wide influence in Indian politics, Rajuben’s passing is likely to draw significant attention from the public and media. Condolences are expected from various quarters, including political figures, supporters, and the general populace. In Indian culture, the phrase ‘Om Shanti’ is often used to express condolences and peace following someone’s death, a sentiment that will now be directed towards the Shah family.

0
India Obituary Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
20 seconds ago
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Indian cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, has found himself the subject of a malicious deepfake video. Tendulkar, renowned worldwide for his legendary cricketing career, has been unjustly portrayed in a video promoting a gaming app, ‘Skyward Aviator Quest’. The video, which has been widely distributed across various social media platforms, falsely depicts Tendulkar endorsing the app
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Allahabad High Court Commences Application Process: Details Inside
6 mins ago
Allahabad High Court Commences Application Process: Details Inside
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
6 mins ago
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Marred by Tragic Kite-Flying Incidents in Telangana
Prasanth Varma Rises Above Propaganda to Triumph with 'HanuMan'
3 mins ago
Prasanth Varma Rises Above Propaganda to Triumph with 'HanuMan'
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
4 mins ago
Passenger Assaults Pilot on Delayed Delhi Flight: Arrest and 'No Fly' Consequences Possible
Vikas Lifecare: A Small-Cap Stock with Big Returns in 2024
5 mins ago
Vikas Lifecare: A Small-Cap Stock with Big Returns in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
19 seconds
Canon Medical and Olympus Partner to Innovate Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
19 seconds
Full-Backs Shine in Recent Football Matches, Kevin de Bruyne Makes Triumphant Return
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
21 seconds
Sachin Tendulkar Targeted by Deepfake Video: A Call for Vigilance
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
3 mins
Australian PM Hints at Further Cost-of-Living Relief Measures Amidst Inflation Concerns
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
4 mins
Manitoba Politics and Public Concerns: A Look at the Progressive Conservative Party, Education, and Health
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
5 mins
Northern Ireland's Health System Faces Crisis as Families Asked to Discharge Patients
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
5 mins
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
5 mins
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
5 mins
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
25 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app