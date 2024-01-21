Amit Shah Highlights the Role of MLAs in Bridging Government-Public Gap

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, underscored the crucial function of Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in serving as conduits between government, opposition, and the public in a recent orientation program held in Raipur for freshly elected MLAs. Shah's discourse revolved around the manifold obligations of MLAs, which include the execution of government schemes, propagation of party philosophy, and advancements at the state level.

A Call for Lifelong Learning and Systematization

Shah exhorted the MLAs to cultivate a spirit of lifelong learning, advising them to organize their time and energy effectively to excel in their roles. He accentuated the essence of sensitivity, preparedness, and proficiency in fulfilling public duties. His words were also directed towards MLAs from the opposition, who he encouraged to play an active role in transmitting government initiatives to the masses.

The Power of Effective Communication and Administration

Shah stressed the significance of proficient communication and administration, proposing that adeptly composed letters could wield more influence than protests in resolving issues. He also touched upon the legislative duties of MLAs, calling for a comprehensive study and understanding of bills and budgets.

Reflecting on Recent Legislative Achievements

On reflecting the recent legislative accomplishments, Shah pointed out the abrogation of Article 370, the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the cessation of Triple Talaq. His concluding remarks emphasized on the criticality of communication, connection, and diligence in the transition from being a public servant to becoming a public leader. He urged the MLAs to interact with various strata of society to gain a better understanding and address regional issues more effectively.