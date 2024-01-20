Amit Shah Highlights Lachit Barphukan's Role in Preserving Assam's Heritage

In a recent event in Guwahati, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the book 'Assam's Braveheart-Lachit Barphukan', espousing the historical significance and valor of the 17th century Ahom Commander, Lachit Barphukan. Shah underscored Barphukan's pivotal role in protecting Assam's place within India, by successfully resisting the aggression of the Mughals and other invaders.

Assam's Place in India's History

Emphasizing the importance of recognizing the contributions of historical figures like Barphukan, Shah stated that without their resistance, Assam could have become a part of Bangladesh. He highlighted how, from the Khilji dynasty to Aurangzeb's reign, the persistent repulsion of various invaders was instrumental in ensuring Assam's continued association with India.

A Tribute to Lachit Barphukan

The book, penned by Arup Kr Dutta and translated into 23 Indian languages, aims to acquaint the nation with the life and sacrifices of Lachit Barphukan during his defiance against the Mughal army. This initiative by the Government of Assam not only records the historical events of Assam but also encapsulates how Lachit Barphukan's legacy has influenced subsequent generations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the initiative and stressed the importance of glorifying Indian heroes like Barphukan in history books as enduring sources of inspiration. Furthermore, he announced plans to release translated copies of the book in various states and stage a nationwide mega theatrical performance on Lachit Barphukan, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recognizing the Unsung Heroes

Shah's speech also touched upon the need to appreciate the valor and victory of heroes like Barphukan, emphasizing that history, often told from a British perspective, has overlooked many such heroes who fought for the nation's self-respect and honor. His comments highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the struggles of individuals who played a key role in ensuring India's independence.

Shah emphasized the need for unity and cooperation for Assam's upliftment and the inclusion of all for the development of the Northeast. His words echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to raise the collective confidence of the nation and ensure its self-reliance and full development by 2047.

Shah called for the respect and promotion of different languages, literature, and grammar as a source of strength for the nation. His speech reflected a larger narrative of recognizing overlooked historical figures, fostering inclusivity for regional development, and emphasizing the strength that lies in honoring the valor and contributions of individuals from diverse backgrounds. These efforts not only preserve the historical legacy but also serve as a source of inspiration and unity for the nation.