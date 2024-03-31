Amit Shah, HDK Unite for Channapatna Roadshow, Eyeing Bengaluru Rural Seat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy are gearing up for a significant political event, marking a pivotal moment in Karnataka's political landscape. Scheduled for Tuesday, this roadshow in the Channapatna Assembly segment within the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency not only signifies the coalition's public campaigning debut but also sets the stage for the upcoming electoral battles.

Strategic Alliance and Election Roadmap

The coalition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) is stepping into the limelight with a clear agenda. This joint roadshow is a strategic move aimed at consolidating their presence in a constituency that has witnessed tight competition. With the BJP fielding C.N. Manjunath against Congress's D.K. Suresh, the event is set to draw political attention and rally support for the coalition's candidate. Amit Shah's visit, his first to <a href="https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha/amit-shah-to-take-out-roadshow-in-channapatna-with-hdk-on-april-2/article68013480.ece" target