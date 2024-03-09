Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu Prasad, Champions BJP's OBC Support in Patna Mahasammelan

During the Pichda-Ati Pichda Mahasammelan at Patna's Paliganj, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made pointed remarks against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to the welfare of the Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) communities. Addressing the crowd on March 9, 2024, Shah accused Prasad and the Congress of neglecting the backward classes and engaging in land grabs, while praising the BJP's governance and initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

BJP's Outreach to Backward Classes

Shah's speech underscored the BJP's efforts to solidify its support among the OBC and EBC communities, significant voter segments in Bihar. He announced the formation of a committee to investigate land grabbing, directly appealing to local concerns of corruption and exploitation. Furthermore, Shah celebrated the awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur, a revered leader among the EBCs, as evidence of the BJP's reverence for Bihar's heroes, in stark contrast to the alleged negligence by the RJD and Congress.

Political Landscape and Electoral Strategies

The Union Home Minister's remarks come amidst a heated political climate in Bihar, with the BJP aiming to consolidate its position in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. By invoking the legacy of Karpoori Thakur and criticizing the opposition's historical stance on reservations and caste-based issues, Shah seeks to galvanize the BJP's base and attract undecided voters from the EBC and OBC communities. His speech also highlighted the central government's achievements, such as the removal of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram Mandir, aligning national accomplishments with the party's local outreach efforts.

Implications for Bihar's Political Dynamics

The BJP's strategic focus on the OBC and EBC demographics, underscored by Amit Shah's address, signals a robust campaign to win over these critical constituencies. With the recent caste survey revealing the significant population percentages of these groups, their support is crucial for electoral success in Bihar. As the BJP positions itself as the champion of backward classes' rights and welfare, the party's narrative contrasts sharply with its portrayal of the RJD and Congress's alleged failures. This dynamic sets the stage for an intensifying contest for Bihar's political future, with the BJP leveraging its developmental agenda and opposition critique to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.