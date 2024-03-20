Amit Shah Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' Comments, Asserts Women's Unwavering Support for PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fired back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on 'shakti', emphasizing the significant support Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys from the women of India. Speaking at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit on March 20, Shah critiqued Gandhi's understanding and respect for Indian cultural traditions, particularly highlighting the concept of 'matr shakti' which has been revered in the country for over 10,000 years.
Understanding 'Shakti' and Political Discourse
Shah's criticism stems from Gandhi's comments that seemingly underestimated the power of 'shakti', which in Hindu tradition signifies the feminine principle of divine energy. According to Shah, Gandhi's remarks not only display a lack of understanding of such integral aspects of Indian culture but also disrespect towards them. Shah firmly stated that Indian women, embodying the spirit of 'Nari Shakti', stand solidly with Prime Minister Modi, ready to demonstrate their strength in the forthcoming elections.
Political Strategies and Electoral Dynamics
In his address, Shah also touched upon the broader strategies of the BJP and Congress, accusing the latter of attempting to create divisions within the country. He highlighted the BJP's inclusive approach, evidenced by a diverse cabinet that includes 27 OBC ministers. Additionally, Shah refuted accusations regarding the BJP's financial dealings, specifically relating to electoral bonds, asserting the party's transparency and comparing its financial support unfavorably with that received by the Indi Alliance led by Gandhi.
Electoral Bonds and Financial Transparency
The issue of electoral bonds was another point of contention raised by Shah. He defended the BJP's fundraising practices, asserting that both the BJP and the Indi Alliance have received significant contributions through electoral bonds. This, according to Shah, demonstrates a level of financial support that reflects confidence in the BJP's governance, despite allegations to the contrary. The discussion on electoral bonds underscores ongoing debates about political funding and transparency in India.
As the dialogue around 'shakti' and its political implications unfolds, Amit Shah's robust defense of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP's policies highlights the intense pre-election atmosphere taking shape in India. With women's support cast as a crucial battleground, the discourse around cultural respect and political strategy becomes ever more pivotal. As the country inches closer to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the political narrative continues to evolve, reflecting the dynamic interplay of tradition, gender, and electoral politics.
