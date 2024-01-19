Amit Shah Commends Northeast Development; HYC Protests for ILP in Meghalaya

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, recently commended the development of the northeastern states of India over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. In the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Meghalaya, Shah underlined the significant advancements in the region, comprising eight states, with the NEC playing a crucial role as the main agency for economic and social progress.

Protests Over Delayed Implementation of ILP

Simultaneously, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) expressed discontent with the central government, staging protests in Shillong over the delayed implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya and the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The ILP system, a legacy of British colonial rule, is designed to regulate the entry of Indian citizens into certain areas to safeguard indigenous communities. Presently, it is in effect in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

The HYC argues that the central government's inaction reflects a disregard for Meghalaya's interests, coupled with fears of demographic change due to immigration. In December 2019, the Meghalaya Assembly unanimously passed a resolution requesting the central government to implement the ILP.

Amit Shah's Emphasis on Peace and Development

Amit Shah, however, highlighted the peace and development the Northeast has witnessed in the last 10 years, including efforts to bridge geographical and psychological gaps with the region. Reflecting on the work done during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, including the establishment of a separate ministry for the Northeast, Shah emphasized the current government's focus on the region with policies like 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First.'

Inauguration of Cyber Security Operations Centre

Apart from discussing the region's progress, Shah also inaugurated a Cyber Security Operations Centre at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong, marking another significant step towards the development of the region.