en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to lead a pivotal meeting aimed at evaluating security measures and development progression in Jammu and Kashmir. This assembly, scheduled to include high-ranking officials such as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, DGP RR Swain, and top representatives of paramilitary forces and security agencies, is set against the recent string of terror attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Union territory.

Zero Terror Plan and Addressing Recent Terror Incidents

Key items on the agenda include the Modi government’s ‘Zero terror’ plan, a three-year initiative slated for full implementation by 2026. In addition, the meeting will tackle the recent terror occurrences in Poonch and Rajouri. Security agencies are expected to present a thorough report on strategies to thwart the infiltration of terrorists through natural caves near Rajouri.

Unleashing the National Investigation Agency

The Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is anticipated to deliver a report on the agency’s response to terror attacks within the state. The meeting will also discuss the issue of at least 600 social media propaganda accounts, believed to be operated by Pakistan-based terrorists, contributing to the destabilization of security in the valley. A comprehensive report on this matter is set to be presented to Amit Shah.

Assessing Development Progress

In addition to security concerns, the meeting will review the progress of the Union Territory’s development projects. This includes a focus on the new central sector scheme for industrial development launched in 2021 with a budget of Rs 28,400 crore. The Home Minister is expected to assess the progress and impact of these initiatives, aligning with efforts to fortify the security apparatus and promote comprehensive development in the region.

0
India Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Stock Market in Consolidation Phase: A Close Look at Nifty and Bank Nifty

By Dil Bar Irshad

Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion

By Rafia Tasleem

Hollywood Rings in 2024: A Night of Celebration and Anticipation

By Rafia Tasleem

Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO Ushers in 2024 with Successful Launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satell ...
@India · 47 mins
ISRO Ushers in 2024 with Successful Launch of X-Ray Polarimeter Satell ...
heart comment 0
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire – A Box Office Sensation

By BNN Correspondents

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire - A Box Office Sensation
Minor Price Reduction for Commercial LPG in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Minor Price Reduction for Commercial LPG in India
RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits, Inoperative Accounts

By Dil Bar Irshad

RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits, Inoperative Accounts
RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-operative Banks

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Increases Bulk Deposit Limit for Urban Co-operative Banks
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
2 mins
Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann Slams Congress; Questions Republic Day Parade Exclusion
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
2 mins
Paraguay Declares Alert As Covid-19 and Influenza Cases Surge
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
4 mins
Chipolopolo Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations with Jeddah Camp
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
7 mins
Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa
New York Triumphs in PWHL Opener, Reflecting Rising Interest in Women's Hockey
9 mins
New York Triumphs in PWHL Opener, Reflecting Rising Interest in Women's Hockey
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket
10 mins
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket
Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study
11 mins
Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
18 mins
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
18 mins
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app