Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is poised to lead a pivotal meeting aimed at evaluating security measures and development progression in Jammu and Kashmir. This assembly, scheduled to include high-ranking officials such as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dullo, DGP RR Swain, and top representatives of paramilitary forces and security agencies, is set against the recent string of terror attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Union territory.

Zero Terror Plan and Addressing Recent Terror Incidents

Key items on the agenda include the Modi government’s ‘Zero terror’ plan, a three-year initiative slated for full implementation by 2026. In addition, the meeting will tackle the recent terror occurrences in Poonch and Rajouri. Security agencies are expected to present a thorough report on strategies to thwart the infiltration of terrorists through natural caves near Rajouri.

Unleashing the National Investigation Agency

The Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is anticipated to deliver a report on the agency’s response to terror attacks within the state. The meeting will also discuss the issue of at least 600 social media propaganda accounts, believed to be operated by Pakistan-based terrorists, contributing to the destabilization of security in the valley. A comprehensive report on this matter is set to be presented to Amit Shah.

Assessing Development Progress

In addition to security concerns, the meeting will review the progress of the Union Territory’s development projects. This includes a focus on the new central sector scheme for industrial development launched in 2021 with a budget of Rs 28,400 crore. The Home Minister is expected to assess the progress and impact of these initiatives, aligning with efforts to fortify the security apparatus and promote comprehensive development in the region.