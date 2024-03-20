Amit Shah Advocates for Uniform Civil Code, Asserts Muslims Not Under Sharia Since 1937

At the Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India, promising a unified legal system for all religious communities. Shah clarified that the BJP's agenda is not to impose but to ensure equality under the law, highlighting historical contexts and addressing concerns over religious freedom and practices.

Uniform Civil Code: A Promise of Equality

The BJP government's commitment to the UCC aims to replace personal laws based on the scriptures and customs of each major religious community in India with a common set governing every citizen. Amit Shah emphasized that the UCC's intention is not to interfere with religious practices but to ensure that all Indians, regardless of religion, are subject to the same legal standards. This move, according to Shah, is a step towards fulfilling a long-standing promise to the nation, ensuring that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis are equally governed by one law. The initiative has already seen its first adoption in Uttarakhand, where it is set to undergo thorough scrutiny on political, judicial, and social fronts.

Addressing Misconceptions and Historical Contexts

Shah addressed the common misconception around the application of Sharia law for Muslims in India, stating that since 1937, Muslims have not been governed by the criminal elements of Sharia, such as the amputation of hands for theft or stoning for adultery. Instead, he pointed out that selective aspects of Sharia are recalled, particularly in the context of marriage practices. With the UCC, the government aims to abolish practices such as Halala, Iddat, and Triple Talaq, making them punishable offenses, while ensuring that tribal communities retain their customary laws. Shah's statements challenge the opposition's narrative that the UCC will infringe upon religious freedoms, positioning it instead as an advancement towards greater legal equality.

Political, Judicial, and Social Implications

The introduction of the UCC is not without its challenges, facing scrutiny from various quarters including political opponents, religious groups, and civil society. However, Shah remains optimistic about its positive impact on Indian society, envisioning a future where legal uniformity contributes to national unity and social harmony. The UCC's implementation process, particularly in states like Uttarakhand, will serve as a litmus test for addressing these challenges, offering insights into the complex interplay of law, religion, and society in India.

The debate over the UCC underscores a pivotal moment in India's journey towards achieving equal rights and justice for all its citizens. As the country navigates through these discussions, the outcomes will undoubtedly shape the fabric of Indian democracy, potentially setting a precedent for how diverse societies can find common ground in the pursuit of equality and justice. Amit Shah's advocacy for the UCC at the Rising Bharat Summit 2024 marks a significant step in this ongoing dialogue, emphasizing the importance of unity and equal treatment under the law in one of the world's most diverse nations.