Amit Shah Addresses Ram Mandir Issue in Final Lok Sabha Session: Reiterates Commitment to Cultural Revival

Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Ram Mandir Issue in 17th Lok Sabha Session

On the final day of the 17th Lok Sabha session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revisited the Ram Mandir issue, providing insight into the government's stance and potential future actions. Addressing the Lower House, Shah discussed the topic in detail, emphasizing the significance of the temple's construction through legal and constitutional means after 303 years of struggle.

Resolute Government Action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a whip to its Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, ensuring their presence for important legislative business. The Upper House passed three Jammu and Kashmir reservation Bills, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the White Paper on the economy. The report highlighted the improvements made by the current government compared to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime.

Shah spoke at length about the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir, stating that it is a sign of India's cultural rejuvenation and the start of its golden age. He expressed that Lord Ram is an essential part of India and that the nation cannot be imagined without him.

Historic Milestone

Describing January 22, the day of the Ram Temple's consecration in Ayodhya, as the beginning of a new journey for India, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the 300-year-old dream of constructing the temple. He also mentioned that Modi observed an 11-day fast before its opening.

Initiated by senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh, the discussion on the Ram Mandir issue witnessed the participation of various political parties. However, the Congress and Trinamool Congress chose not to partake in the deliberations.

A Lasting Legacy

The Budget session, which began on January 31, was extended by a day and is the last session before the general elections. By addressing the Ram Mandir issue during this session, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's commitment to preserving India's cultural heritage and reiterated the significance of the temple's construction in the nation's history.

As the 17th Lok Sabha session comes to a close, the discussion on the Ram Mandir issue serves as a reminder of the government's steadfast determination to uphold India's cultural values and ensure their continuity for generations to come. The Home Minister's address reinforced the importance of the Ram Mandir as a symbol of the nation's cultural rejuvenation and a beacon of hope for the start of India's golden age.