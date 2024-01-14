en English
Malaysia

Aminuddin Harun to Receive Highest Accolade on Yang Di-Pertuan Besar’s 76th Birthday

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Aminuddin Harun to Receive Highest Accolade on Yang Di-Pertuan Besar’s 76th Birthday

In a grand celebration of the 76th birthday of the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, a total of 473 awardees have been recognized for their significant contributions to the state and nation.

The list of honorees is led by none other than Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, the Port Dickson MP and Sikamat assemblyman, who is set to receive the highest accolade: the Darjah Seri Utama Negeri Sembilan (SUNS).

Aminuddin Harun: The Sole SUNS Recipient

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, known for his unwavering dedication to the service of Negri Sembilan, is the exclusive recipient of the esteemed SUNS award.

This honor confers upon him the prestigious title of Dato’ Seri Utama, further cementing his stature within the community. The SUNS is a distinction that speaks volumes about the recipient’s commitment to their duties and their impact on the society they serve.

Malaysia Politics
Malaysia

