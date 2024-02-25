Amidst Festivities, a Call for Peaceful Elections Resounds in Kpikpira, Ghana

As the vibrant colors and rhythmic drumbeats of the 22nd annual Danjuar Festival enveloped Kpikpira in the Tempane District, an urgent plea for peace and political civility ahead of the 2024 elections emerged from the festivities. This year's theme, 'Uniting Mouk to Foster Peace and Development; the Role of Stakeholders,' not only celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Bimoba people but also served as a platform for advocating a harmonious electoral process. The message, delivered by Mr. David Adoliba on behalf of Zug-ran Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Area, resonated deeply with the gathering, which included Chiefs of Bimoba descent from across Africa, political leaders, and various stakeholders.

The Call for Harmony Amidst Political Tensions

In the shadow of anonymous threats against political campaigning in the Kusaug area of the Upper East Region, the festival's call for peace took on an added urgency. Mr. David Adoliba, echoing the sentiments of Zug-ran Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, emphasized the importance of allowing all political parties and actors to campaign freely, without fear of intimidation or violence. This plea for tolerance and respect for democratic principles was further bolstered by the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs, Chiana-Pio Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, who highlighted the destructive aftermath of past elections marred by violence and loss of life. Through their speeches, a vision of a peaceful, free, and fair election was articulated, emphasizing the critical role of the youth in achieving this vision by resisting manipulation by political forces.

Uniting for Peace and Development

The theme of unity and peace as foundational elements for development was a thread that ran through the festival. The Danjuar Festival, beyond being a celebration of culture and identity, symbolized the broader aspirations of the Bimoba people and their neighbors in the Upper East Region. It served as a reminder that development - whether social, economic, or political - thrive in an environment of peace and cooperation. The festival, thus, provided a unique opportunity for leaders and community members to reflect on the role each stakeholder plays in fostering a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming elections and beyond.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the call for peaceful elections is clear, the path to achieving this ideal remains fraught with challenges. The anonymous threats against political activities in the region underscore the volatile nature of electoral politics in areas with deep-seated political and ethnic divisions. However, the united front presented by traditional leaders and political stakeholders at the Danjuar Festival offers a glimmer of hope. It is an acknowledgment that the responsibility for peace lies not only with political actors but with every member of the community.