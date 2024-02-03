Amid Legal and Political Turmoil, Tennessee Governor Appoints New Supreme Court Justice

In a recent move, Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee has appointed circuit court judge, Mary Wagner, to the Tennessee Supreme Court. This decision is to fill the void that will be left by Justice Roger A. Page's impending retirement. Wagner's caliber is highlighted by her vast experience and respect for the rule of law, underpinned by her commitment to conservative principles. Yet, her appointment still awaits confirmation from the General Assembly.

Tension in the Legal and Political Landscape

This appointment comes at a time when the country's legal and political landscapes are fraught with tension. One such issue is the ongoing standoff in Eagle Pass, Texas, where President Biden and Governor Abbott have locked horns over border control. This dispute brings to light constitutional questions about federal and state powers, raising eyebrows nationwide.

A Shift in Legal Academia

Simultaneously, a trend has been spotted in the declining rate of Supreme Court clerks becoming law professors, sparking discussions about the future of the legal profession. Critics are pointing fingers at Senate Democrats for not fully wielding their power to confirm federal judges, a power they argue is being conceded to Republicans.

Trump, the Supreme Court, and the Insurrection

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court's potential role in determining whether former President Donald Trump committed insurrection on January 6 is a pressing legal question. This issue has profound implications for Trump's eligibility for the presidency under the 14th Amendment. Preparations for the Supreme Court arguments in the Trump ballot case are already in progress.

Idaho Abortion Law and Harvard's Progress

Elsewhere, an Idaho law that prohibits aiding minors in ending pregnancies remains on hold during an appeal, as it potentially infringes upon abortion advocates' rights. In a testament to the ongoing transformations in the legal academia, the Harvard Law Review has elected its second Black woman president in 137 years.

High-Profile Cases and Legal Reflections

After a slow beginning to the term, the Supreme Court is now tackling high-profile cases, including a decision to allow West Point to continue using race in admissions. A federal judge has meanwhile scrapped the trial date for the Trump election subversion case. A notable dispute over illegal immigration is also gaining momentum, driven by a Scalia dissent from two decades ago. As we move forward, an appellate practitioner looks back on 20 years of solo practice, celebrating a significant year of plaintiff-side victories at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and a U.S. Supreme Court oral argument.