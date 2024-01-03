Amid Condemnation, India Bans Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu and Kashmir

In a move that has sparked widespread condemnation from Hurriyat leaders and organizations in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has officially announced the ban on the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir organization. The ban is touted as a part of the Indian government’s ongoing efforts to curb the Kashmir freedom movement. The decision is seen as a reflection of the Indian authorities’ frustration and their attempt to suppress the Kashmiri struggle for independence.

Response to the Ban

Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, a prominent figure in Srinagar, has been vocal in his criticism of the ban. He asserts that the Kashmir dispute is internationally recognized, and India’s coercive tactics cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for freedom. Naqash emphasizes that the determination of the Kashmiris remains unshaken by Indian brutality and oppression, and they will continue their struggle for complete independence from India.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, has also criticized the Indian government’s decision. He calls out the Modi-led government for banning another pro-freedom group and urges the United Nations and its bodies to intervene against India’s actions. These actions include property seizures and house sealings targeted at Kashmiris demanding self-determination.

The United Voice of the Kashmiris

Other APHC-AJK leaders and organizations like Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Qazi Imran, Abdul Majeed Mir, and Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir have also denounced the ban. They assert that the right to self-determination is enshrined in the UN Charter. They emphasize that the organizations in Jammu and Kashmir are advocating for this right through peaceful means.

India’s Track Record

This is not the first time the Indian government has banned groups in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has previously banned several other groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, and Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah announced the ban on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir as part of efforts to curb the Kashmir freedom movement. This decision has added to the growing tension between the Kashmiris and the Indian government. It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold and what consequences it will have on the already strained relationship between the two.