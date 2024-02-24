Amid Accusations, Police Refute Claims of Misuse by Minister Cele at ANC Manifesto Launch in Durban

Under the warm glow of the Durban sun, a swirling controversy took flight as Police Minister Bheki Cele was accused of using a state helicopter for personal reasons to attend the ANC manifesto launch in KwaZulu-Natal. These allegations, spearheaded by DA MP Andrew Whitfield, have ignited a fierce debate over the use of state resources and the boundaries of official duties. Whitfield's call for Cele to reimburse the cost of the helicopter's flight time has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a showcase of unity and strength for the ANC.

The spectacle of Minister Cele arriving at the event in a South African Police Service (SAPS) helicopter was not just a dramatic entrance but the spark that ignited the current firestorm. Criticism from the public and political figures alike has centered on the perception of state resources being leveraged for partisan activities. The outcry was fueled further by a report detailing Cele's participation at the ANC event, raising questions about the blurring lines between state and party.

Official Response and Justification

In response to the burgeoning controversy, police officials have staunchly defended Minister Cele's use of the helicopter, emphasizing the official nature of his attendance. According to statements from the SAPS, the minister's presence at the manifesto launch was in line with his duties to oversee and ensure the security of the event. This stance was corroborated by additional reports highlighting the extensive security measures in place, including top police management and specialized units, to safeguard attendees and dignitaries.

The incident has sparked a larger conversation concerning the ethics of using state assets for activities that could be perceived as politically motivated. While the SAPS maintains that the minister's actions were within the scope of his official duties, critics argue that this episode is indicative of a broader issue of accountability and the potential misuse of public resources.