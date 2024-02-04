Amherst County Officials Oppose Virginia's Senate Bill 567: A Battle of Local vs State Control

In a bold move that reflects the ongoing struggle for power between state and local governments, officials in Amherst County, Virginia, have voiced their opposition to Senate Bill 567. This proposed legislation, currently under consideration at the Virginia General Assembly, would shift the approval authority for large-scale solar farm operations from local governments to the State Corporation Commission (SCC).

Senate Bill 567: An Overview

The bill was introduced by Senator Creigh Deeds, following the recent redistricting process which placed Amherst County under his representation. Designed to break potential local deadlocks or excessive delays, Senate Bill 567 offers a pathway for energy facility applicants to seek SCC certification if local authorities either deny an application or if local zoning changes become more restrictive after initial alignment with SCC requirements.

The bill targets solar facilities capable of generating 50 megawatts or more, wind facilities of 100 megawatts or more, and energy storage facilities of a certain capacity.

A Clash of Interests

Despite being represented by Senator Deeds, Amherst County officials, including County Administrator Jeremy Bryant and the Board of Supervisors, have taken a stand against the bill. They emphasize the importance of local land use control and express concern over potential state interference.

Amherst County has had its share of experiences dealing with solar project applications, including the Piney River Solar Project, which has faced significant local opposition. The controversy surrounding this project underscores the tensions between state energy goals and local land use authority.

The Bigger Picture

This issue feeds into a larger narrative of state versus local authority, especially when it comes to land use and energy projects. On one hand, there are state energy goals, such as Dominion Energy's mandate to incorporate significant solar capacity by 2035. On the other hand, there are local authorities who are keen on maintaining control over their land use policies.

The outcome of this legislative battle will have far-reaching implications not only for Amherst County but also for other counties facing similar land use and energy issues. The question remains: Will local land use control prevail, or will state energy objectives take precedence?