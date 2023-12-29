America’s Forgotten Crisis: The Decline in Life Expectancy

The United States, a nation that has prided itself on its advancements, has suffered a blow that has quietly crept up on us: a decline in life expectancy. The last two years have seen the country lose more than two years of life expectancy, undoing 26 years of progress. The causes are a mix of the insidious and the shocking, involving everything from gun deaths to overdoses to what have been termed ‘deaths of despair’. Yet amidst this crisis, the issue is conspicuously absent from the political agenda.

The Silent Epidemic

Life expectancy, currently standing at 77.28 years, is a pressing public health problem. However, it has not become a political priority. The issue has been largely ignored by President Joe Biden and his Republican counterparts. Despite a slight rebound in 2022, life expectancy remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels. The reasons for this decline are manifold, encompassing chronic disease, poor nutrition, inadequate access to care, and even political decisions that have led to premature death.

The Struggle for a Solution

The absence of a national strategy to tackle the declining life expectancy is glaring. Public health experts, lawmakers, and senior health officials, including those from the past three presidential administrations, find themselves grappling with a multitude of challenges. They point to siloed operations and a healthcare payment system that does not incentivize preventive care. While some call for an ambitious national effort akin to the United States’ moonshot, others focus on individual issues like drug overdoses. The complexity of the situation is daunting, and the potential for political backlash due to long-term goals may deter politicians from deeply engaging with the issue.

The Gender Gap

Among the factors contributing to the decline in life expectancy is the widening gender life expectancy gap. This difference in life expectancy between men and women has been growing over the past decade, from 4.8 years in 2010 to 5.9 years in 2021. This trend is unique, given that the gender life expectancy gap is shrinking globally. However, in the United States, men are dying at disproportionately higher rates due to suicide and drug overdose, known as ‘deaths of despair’.