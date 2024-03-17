American Ukraine PAC Launches to Bolster Pro-Ukraine Lawmakers Amidst Congressional Aid Struggle

American Ukraine PAC, spearheaded by Kyiv Post founder Jed Sunden, aims to strengthen political support for Ukraine by fundraising for U.S. lawmakers who back the country in its conflict with Russia. The committee plans to organize 20 fundraisers targeting members from both political spectrums, with a focus on those part of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus.

Advertisment

Strategic Fundraising and Bipartisan Support

The PAC's mission is to rally financial backing for congressmen who have shown unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. By collaborating with local Ukrainian communities, American Ukraine PAC seeks to underline the significance of U.S.-Ukraine relations and ensure continued support from Capitol Hill. A notable success includes a fundraiser for Congressman Brendan Boyle, a committed advocate for Ukraine in Congress.

Challenges on the Horizon

Advertisment

Despite the PAC's proactive efforts, the passage of aid for Ukraine faces obstacles within Congress. As President Biden urges the House to approve a significant aid package, internal divisions and growing opposition present hurdles to immediate support. House Speaker Mike Johnson's recent comments highlight the uncertain future of the aid package, emphasizing the need for continued advocacy and support from groups like American Ukraine PAC.

The Impact of Political Support

The formation of the American Ukraine PAC and its focused campaign to support pro-Ukraine lawmakers underscore the broader geopolitical struggle between Ukraine and Russia. As the PAC forges deep ties with candidates and elected officials, the ultimate goal is to ensure that the U.S. remains a steadfast ally to Ukraine, providing not just moral but substantial legislative and financial support in its fight for sovereignty and democratic integrity.