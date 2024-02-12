American Samoa Senate Passes Bill Barring Immigration Board Members from Sponsoring Foreigners
In a significant move, the American Samoa Senate has approved a bill that prohibits members of the Immigration Board from acting as sponsors for aliens. The legislation, sponsored by Senator Soliai Tuipine Fuimaono, received a unanimous 13-0 vote in its final reading on February 12, 2024.
A Shift in Policy
The bill brings about notable changes to the current provisions. It removes the requirement that board members serve until a successor is approved and that they elect their own chairman annually. Instead, the new law provides for staggered terms of not more than five years for the seven at-large members.
However, the bill does not specify how the chair will be elected. The legislation also stipulates that any board member who becomes a sponsor or is still a sponsor 60 days after their appointment shall be removed by the Governor.
Immigration Board Chair Welcomes Bill
Fanene Edda Wybersky, the Immigration Board chairperson, testified before the Senate Rules Committee that the board fully supports the proposed bill. She confirmed that the prohibition on sponsorship is already a long-standing board policy.
The bill's passage is seen as a step towards ensuring the integrity and impartiality of the Immigration Board. By removing the possibility of board members acting as sponsors, it aims to eliminate potential conflicts of interest and maintain the board's role as an independent decision-making body.
Unanimous Vote Reflects Widespread Support
The unanimous vote in favor of the bill underscores the widespread support for this policy shift among the Senate members. It is anticipated that the new law will further strengthen the immigration system in American Samoa, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.
As the American Samoa Senate continues to address issues related to immigration, this bill represents a significant stride in shaping the territory's policies and practices. The prohibition on sponsorship by Immigration Board members is a testament to the commitment to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability.
With the bill's approval, the American Samoa Senate has once again demonstrated its dedication to serving the best interests of its constituents, reinforcing the principles of integrity, fairness, and equality.
