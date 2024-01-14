en English
Economy

American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
As the world grapples with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the utilization of the American Rescue Plan’s federal funds has sparked a heated debate. In what critics have identified as a significant deviation from the fund’s original purpose, several states have used the funds for purposes unrelated to the pandemic. From building baseball stadiums and promoting tourism to incentivizing vaccinations through lottery schemes, the allocation of the $350 billion fund has raised eyebrows.

Unconventional Use of Funds

Iowa, for instance, channeled the funds into the construction of a baseball stadium near the iconic “Field of Dreams” site. Meanwhile, Michigan invested over $25 million in tourism and marketing, and New Mexico spent $16 million on a vaccination lottery scheme. These expenditures, diverging from the fund’s initial goal of mitigating budget losses due to the pandemic, have been labeled wasteful by critics.

Critics Raise Concerns

Among the critics is the Heritage Foundation, which has highlighted investments in ski resorts, golf courses, and pay raises for government employees as instances of financial misjudgment. A federal audit further revealed that some local governments failed to account for their spending of these funds. Despite this, the Biden administration has extended the deadline for spending from 2024 to 2026, redefining the term “obligate” to offer more flexibility.

Consequences of Extended Deadlines

This extension follows the end of the federal public health emergency for the pandemic on May 11, 2023. However, it has drawn criticism from Republican senators who view it as irresponsible given the nation’s high debt levels. The senators argue that the American Rescue Plan has become a way for states to cover financial mismanagement, a move that could prove unsustainable considering the current deficit trends.

In a contrasting instance of fund usage, Hanover County is using over $1 million in settlement money from the pharmaceutical industry to combat the opioid epidemic. The county is projected to receive at least $1.3 million total over multiple years. The funds are earmarked for expanded school curriculums, TV ads for drug abuse awareness, and the restart of the adult drug court. They are also planning to embed peer support counselors with first responders and initiate a regional grant program called ‘Project Recover’ to connect victims of overdoses to community resources and treatment.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

