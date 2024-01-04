en English
Politics

American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration

A delegation from the American Consulate General took a significant diplomatic step by meeting with Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary of the Local Government Department in Pakistan. The confluence of minds was centered around the local government system, departmental reforms, and the pressing issues linked with the delivery of local government services.

Embracing Modern Technology

Dr. Qazi underscored the department’s commitment to bolstering operational efficacy through the assimilation of modern technology. The conversation delved deep into the digitalization of the local government system, and the deployment of IT-based monitoring systems. Furthermore, the use of technology in solid waste management was also broached, shedding light on the progressive approach of the department.

‘Ab Gaon Chamkeinge’ Program and Information Management System

Another aspect that Dr. Qazi illuminated was the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkeinge’ program and the department’s information management system. This initiative is a testament to the department’s drive towards innovation and digital progression. The system aims to streamline processes and deliver services more efficiently to the public.

Highlighting Achievements

The dialogue also allowed Dr. Qazi to spotlight the notable accomplishments of the Local Government Department. By doing so, he provided the delegation with a comprehensive understanding of the strides made in the department’s operations. The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul and Director General Shafaat Ali, further enriching the exchange of ideas and information.

Politics United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

