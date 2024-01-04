American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration

A delegation from the American Consulate General took a significant diplomatic step by meeting with Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary of the Local Government Department in Pakistan. The confluence of minds was centered around the local government system, departmental reforms, and the pressing issues linked with the delivery of local government services.

Embracing Modern Technology

Dr. Qazi underscored the department’s commitment to bolstering operational efficacy through the assimilation of modern technology. The conversation delved deep into the digitalization of the local government system, and the deployment of IT-based monitoring systems. Furthermore, the use of technology in solid waste management was also broached, shedding light on the progressive approach of the department.

‘Ab Gaon Chamkeinge’ Program and Information Management System

Another aspect that Dr. Qazi illuminated was the ‘Ab Gaon Chamkeinge’ program and the department’s information management system. This initiative is a testament to the department’s drive towards innovation and digital progression. The system aims to streamline processes and deliver services more efficiently to the public.

Highlighting Achievements

The dialogue also allowed Dr. Qazi to spotlight the notable accomplishments of the Local Government Department. By doing so, he provided the delegation with a comprehensive understanding of the strides made in the department’s operations. The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul and Director General Shafaat Ali, further enriching the exchange of ideas and information.