Politics

American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:42 am EST
American Activists Urge President Biden to Intervene in Gaza Conflict

A wave of fury has swept across the United States, with thousands of people signing an online petition calling on President Joe Biden for a crucial intervention to halt the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The petitioners, who label the situation as a ‘brutal genocide’, urge the President to wield his powers to stop what they perceive as ‘Israeli aggression on Gaza’.

An Urgent Plea for Intervention

The petition, as reported by Wafa News Agency, underscores the signatories’ appeal for President Biden to impose a weapons embargo on Israel. It emphasizes that the welfare of Palestinian civilians should never be a political pawn or used as leverage in elections. The petition strongly advocates for the President’s immediate action to prevent further casualties, highlighting an alarming death toll of over 22,000 Palestinians.

Protests and Demonstrations

In New York, hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists staged a mock funeral in Bryant Park and marched towards Times Square, demanding an immediate ceasefire. Banners called for an end to the heavy bombardment, a brutal consequence of the war that has left northern Gaza in ruins and claimed the lives of at least 21,320 people, most of them women and children.

Simultaneously, nonviolent civil disobedience protests led by other activists in New York and Los Angeles resulted in blockades of expressways and arrests. Protesters brandished banners that read ‘Right to Return, Right to Remain’ and ‘Divest from Genocide’, pushing for a ceasefire and the rights of Palestinians.

A Rising Tide of Activism

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, marked by an attack on Israel by Hamas, has not only led to a surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic threats in the United States but also ignited a wave of activism. Nationwide protests, including rallies, demonstrations, campaigns, and vigils, have become a common sight since the war’s onset. The United States has seen over 400 related protests and vigils in the first ten days of the war alone, with an estimated 180,000 demonstrators and protestors taking to the streets.

Despite polls indicating a majority of Americans supporting Israel, a rise in pro-Palestinian support, particularly among younger voters, has been noticeable. The resounding call for a ceasefire is not just a political statement but a desperate plea for human rights, peace, and justice. As the year draws to a close, the online petition serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for international intervention in the Gaza conflict.

Politics United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

