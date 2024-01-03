en English
Politics

Amending Thailand’s Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
The Thai government, under the Pheu Thai party’s helm, has embarked on a journey to amend the military-endorsed 2017 Constitution—an election promise that now stirs nationwide attention. This initiative revolves around a three-referendum strategy. The first seeks public consensus on amending the constitution, excluding the chapters on general provisions and the monarchy. If greenlit, the government is set to modify Section 256 to establish a fresh assembly for additional constitutional revisions.

Academic Critics Question the Amendment’s Intent

Academics like Thanaporn Sriyakul from Kasetsart University perceive this amendment process as a veneer, subtly designed to fortify the ruling party’s dominance rather than instigate authentic reform. Sriyakul argues that the proposed changes, such as the ‘CEO-governor’ model, contradict the principles of true decentralization. Moreover, he believes that the justice system and military infrastructures are unlikely to undergo significant transformations.

A Long Road to Constitutional Change

The road to constitutional amendments is lengthy and fraught with hurdles, possibly extending until the end of the government’s term. The initiative also grapples with resistance from parties like the Move Forward Party (MFP). The MFP contends for a more holistic rewrite, one that includes the chapters on general provisions and the monarchy.

Transition Amidst Tension

The Thai government’s move to amend the constitution unravels amidst an ambiance of political tension and apprehension. As the nation navigates this transformative path, the intent and impact of these changes become pivotal to Thailand’s political trajectory. The amendment’s outcome could redefine the nation’s political landscape, testing the resilience of democratic values and mechanisms.

Politics Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

