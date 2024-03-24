Amelia Hamer Wins Liberal Preselection for Kooyong, Defeating Transgender Candidate Rochelle Pattison

Amelia Hamer, an Oxford-educated financial technology expert and the grand-niece of former Victorian premier Sir Rupert "Dick" Hamer, has secured the Liberal Party's nomination for the prestigious Melbourne seat of Kooyong. In a decisive victory, Hamer trounced her nearest rival, Rochelle Pattison, chair of Transgender Victoria, with a vote tally of 233 to 59, setting the stage for a challenging campaign to reclaim the seat from independent MP Monique Ryan.
Building Momentum for Kooyong
More than 300 Liberal Party members convened at the Hawthorn Arts Centre to select a successor to Josh Frydenberg, marking a significant moment in the party’s efforts to regain a foothold in inner-urban electorates. Despite a compelling bid by Pattison to become the Liberal Party’s first transgender MP, Hamer emerged as the frontrunner, emphasizing housing affordability and cost-of-living as her campaign cornerstones. Coalition leaders, including Peter Dutton, lauded Hamer's selection, highlighting her broad experience and dedication to the Kooyong community.
Challenges and Expectations
The Liberal Party is eyeing the return of Kooyong, a seat that has shifted from its traditional blue-ribbon status following a 6.5 per cent dip in the primary vote leading to Frydenberg's defeat. The task ahead involves not only winning back the seat but also addressing the broader challenge of enhancing female representation within the party ranks, a concern underscored by Tony Abbott's endorsement of another female candidate, Susan Morris. The selection of Hamer, a proven strategist and former adviser, signals a strategic move by the Liberals to blend traditional values with contemporary electoral strategies.
Looking Ahead: The Battle for Kooyong
As the Liberal Party gears up for what promises to be a fiercely contested battle, the spotlight on Kooyong intensifies. Independent incumbent Monique Ryan’s response to the preselection underscores the anticipated competitive dynamics, suggesting that experience and dedication to the Liberal cause were crucial selection criteria. Amidst internal party debates on trans rights and gender representation, Hamer's victory represents not just a personal triumph but also a pivotal moment for the party as it navigates the complex political landscape leading up to the next election. The road to reclaiming Kooyong will test the Liberal Party's ability to connect with a diverse electorate and articulate a vision that resonates with voters' contemporary concerns.