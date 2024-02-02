Ambulance in Rahul Gandhi's Convoy Collides with Police Car, Two Arrested

An incident has stirred up commotion in Birbhum, involving an ambulance from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's convoy during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The ambulance reportedly swerved from its designated route in the motorcade, making contact with a car owned by a senior district police officer who was accompanying the convoy. This unexpected event occurred on Friday in the Rajgram locale.

Ambulance Deviation Leads to Detainment

Upon the incident, the ambulance's driver and another occupant were apprehended by the police. They were escorted to the Murarai police station to undergo hours of questioning concerning the event. The exact details of the interrogation or any potential charges that may have been imposed on the detained individuals remain undisclosed.

Conflicting Claims Surrounding the Incident

According to the Congress' social media coordinator, the cause of the incident was alleged rash driving by the police vehicle's driver. This claim was vehemently denied by the district administration. No injuries were reported in the incident, yet it led to the detainment of two individuals and the seizure of three vehicles.

Unsanctioned Journey and Past Incidents

The incident took place amidst Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in West Bengal, a journey for which the Birbhum district police had not granted permission. This refusal was attributed to a secondary examination taking place on the same day. This is not the first incident involving Gandhi's convoy in the region. On January 31, allegations were made about the windshield of Gandhi’s car being broken as the yatra entered the state from Bihar.