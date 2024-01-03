en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria’s Development

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria’s Development

Renowned Ambassador and CEO, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, recently emphasized the crucial need for a comprehensive database to boost effective planning in Nigeria. As a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the CEO of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, his words hold considerable weight for the country’s development agenda.

A Critical Review of Data Management

Ambassador Ajadi criticized the government for their lack of adequate data, suggesting that this deficiency has been a significant roadblock in Nigeria’s growth and development. The absence of up-to-date census data to accurately represent Nigeria’s massive population, currently estimated to be around 200 million, was a particular point of concern. The Ambassador voiced his doubts on the validity of such figures in the absence of a proper census, emphasizing the need for in-depth demographic data to inform government planning.

Addressing the Nation’s Challenges

Further addressing Nigeria’s challenges, Ambassador Ajadi recommended the establishment of well-funded vocational centers in each of the country’s 774 local government areas. These centers, he suggested, would cater to the training needs of young individuals who are unable to pursue education beyond secondary school and are at risk of being drawn into criminal activities. The Ambassador proposed that these centers could also generate revenue for the government through contracts for various services, such as providing furniture.

Ambassador Ajadi’s Vision for Nigeria

Ambassador Ajadi argued that implementing these measures would help keep many young people off the streets, reducing their susceptibility to criminal influence. His ideas present a pragmatic approach towards tackling some of the country’s most pressing issues and offer a glimpse into his vision for a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.

In other news, the Nigerian financial sector demonstrated resilience in 2023 despite various challenges, such as inflation, cybersecurity threats, and uneven access to financial services. The adoption of fintech solutions and digital payments continued to accelerate, but the sector remained a target for cyberattacks.

0
Education Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Scientist Petra Van Der Merwe Triumphs in IOCD Essay Competition

By Mazhar Abbas

University of Pretoria's Internal Auditing Program: A Beacon of Academic Excellence and Professional Success

By Mazhar Abbas

2024: Five Financial Resolutions to Improve Your Financial Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

AI in Education: Pioneering the Future of Learning

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Fellows Embark on Placemaking Journey at The University of ...
@Education · 5 mins
Philippine Fellows Embark on Placemaking Journey at The University of ...
heart comment 0
New Year Brings Sweeping Changes Across Elkhart County

By Momen Zellmi

New Year Brings Sweeping Changes Across Elkhart County
Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books

By Geeta Pillai

Librarian Wins Lawsuit After Being Fired for Refusing to Ban Books
Michael Gerdes: A Maestro Wielding the Baton for Music Education and Orchestral Prestige

By BNN Correspondents

Michael Gerdes: A Maestro Wielding the Baton for Music Education and Orchestral Prestige
University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme

By Rizwan Shah

University of Education Lahore Rewards Merit with Laptop Scheme
Latest Headlines
World News
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
26 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
32 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
34 seconds
Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
35 seconds
Championship Clubs Eye Plymouth's Finn Azaz
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
35 seconds
Drosophila Epidermis Plays Pivotal Role in Regulating Metabolic Response to Dietary Protein
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
37 seconds
Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Ashwin's Bowling Action Ahead of Second Test
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
2 mins
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Manager of Birmingham City Following Poor Results
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
4 mins
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
5 mins
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app