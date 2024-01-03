Ambassador Ajadi Highlights Data and Vocational Training as Key to Nigeria’s Development

Renowned Ambassador and CEO, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, recently emphasized the crucial need for a comprehensive database to boost effective planning in Nigeria. As a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the CEO of Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, his words hold considerable weight for the country’s development agenda.

A Critical Review of Data Management

Ambassador Ajadi criticized the government for their lack of adequate data, suggesting that this deficiency has been a significant roadblock in Nigeria’s growth and development. The absence of up-to-date census data to accurately represent Nigeria’s massive population, currently estimated to be around 200 million, was a particular point of concern. The Ambassador voiced his doubts on the validity of such figures in the absence of a proper census, emphasizing the need for in-depth demographic data to inform government planning.

Addressing the Nation’s Challenges

Further addressing Nigeria’s challenges, Ambassador Ajadi recommended the establishment of well-funded vocational centers in each of the country’s 774 local government areas. These centers, he suggested, would cater to the training needs of young individuals who are unable to pursue education beyond secondary school and are at risk of being drawn into criminal activities. The Ambassador proposed that these centers could also generate revenue for the government through contracts for various services, such as providing furniture.

Ambassador Ajadi’s Vision for Nigeria

Ambassador Ajadi argued that implementing these measures would help keep many young people off the streets, reducing their susceptibility to criminal influence. His ideas present a pragmatic approach towards tackling some of the country’s most pressing issues and offer a glimpse into his vision for a stronger, more resilient Nigeria.

In other news, the Nigerian financial sector demonstrated resilience in 2023 despite various challenges, such as inflation, cybersecurity threats, and uneven access to financial services. The adoption of fintech solutions and digital payments continued to accelerate, but the sector remained a target for cyberattacks.