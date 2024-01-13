en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal

In an impassioned plea to the citizens of Bengal, Nobel laureate and economist Amartya Sen has underscored the paramount significance of secularism and the need for religion-neutral politics. His words echo the enduring spirit of unity that has historically bound the Hindu-Muslim communities in Bengal, a unity that has given birth to a rich tapestry of literature, monumental architectural works, and unmatched artistic creativity. The call for the reinforcement of secularism, a principle that Sen believes is sometimes inadequately defended despite Bengal’s robust secular tradition, could not have been more timely.

A Unified Bengal: The Bedrock of Secularism

Sen’s advocacy for secularism is deeply rooted in the united identity of Bengal, a state that has been symbolically and substantively enriched through the collaborative efforts of both Hindus and Muslims. His call for a strong defense of secularism emphasizes the importance of maintaining and protecting this unity, and the unique cultural heritage it has engendered. Sen’s plea is a clear declaration that the path to societal prosperity lies not in division, but in unity and shared cultural growth.

Secularism: A Shield Against Sectarianism

Sen’s call for religion-neutral politics is not just a plea for unity, but also a call for the protection of the secular character of Bengal. It is a warning against the potential danger posed by religious division on the political landscape, and a reminder of the importance of upholding the principles of secularism as a bulwark against sectarianism. Religion-neutral politics is not merely a desirable ideal, but a necessary precondition for the preservation of the state’s cultural integrity.

Contending with Controversies

Sen’s comments arrive amidst ongoing legal proceedings over a claim by Visva-Bharati’s administration that a portion of his ancestral property in Santiniketan encroaches on university land. Despite the controversy, Sen remains unwavering in his advocacy for secularism and his commitment to the united identity of Bengal. While the outcome of the legal dispute remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Sen’s call for secularism and religion-neutral politics is an earnest appeal for the preservation of Bengal’s unique and diverse cultural heritage.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
6 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
On the brink of a defining challenge, the Indian women’s hockey team, under the tutelage of coach Janneke Schopman, is preparing for a grueling Olympic qualifier round. They face a formidable opponent in the USA, a team that boasts a historical 60% winning advantage over India. But numbers alone cannot predict the outcome of the
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
'Jan Gaurav Puraskar': Celebrating Excellence and Service
11 mins ago
'Jan Gaurav Puraskar': Celebrating Excellence and Service
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy
14 mins ago
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy
Indian Small-Cap Stocks Surge as Markets Hit Record Highs Amid IT Sector Rally
6 mins ago
Indian Small-Cap Stocks Surge as Markets Hit Record Highs Amid IT Sector Rally
India's PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility
7 mins ago
India's PM-eBus Sewa Scheme: A Leap Towards Sustainable Urban Mobility
Sadhus Assaulted in West Bengal: A Test of Religious Tolerance and Safety
8 mins ago
Sadhus Assaulted in West Bengal: A Test of Religious Tolerance and Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
42 seconds
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
6 mins
Indian Women's Hockey: A Defining Battle in the Olympic Qualifiers
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
7 mins
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
10 mins
First Official Wedding Photos of Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Unveiled
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
10 mins
Bag O Chips: A Cornerstone for Mental Health Support in Perth
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
11 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Teamwork
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
11 mins
Nigeria's President Clears N12 Billion Debt in Sports Sector: A Game-Changer?
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
11 mins
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
14 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
22 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app