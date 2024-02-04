Amarnath Highlights Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Growth, Challenges Opposition

In a recent press conference in Visakhapatnam, Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries and IT, boldly challenged the opposition and media aligned with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to acknowledge the considerable industrial progress in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Unprecedented Industrial Growth

Amarnath presented a compelling comparison of the state's industrial development between the periods before and after 2019. He highlighted that while the preceding Chandrababu Naidu government succeeded in attracting investments worth around 40,000 crore, the present administration has more than doubled this, securing over 90,000 crore in investments.

Tripling of MSMEs and Employment Opportunities

Further buttressing his argument, Amarnath pointed out a threefold increase in the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from 1.20 lakh under the TDP government to 3.50 lakh under the Reddy government. This surge, he stated, has created employment for 15 lakh people, a significant boost to the state's economy.

Closure of Industries versus New Developments

Amarnath expressed his criticism of the Opposition's failure to recognize the closure of one lakh industries during Naidu's tenure. In contrast, he presented the new developments facilitated by the Reddy government, such as the establishment of ATG Tyres, AC manufacturing units, and Green Hydrogen hubs facilitated by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The minister also cited the commendations from business leaders at the Global Investors Summit, lauding Andhra Pradesh's industrial progress. Highlighting the construction of three new ports, a new international airport, and the Adani Data Centre, he attributed these developments to Jagan's proactive investment strategy.

IT Giants Setting Up in Visakhapatnam

Further emphasizing on the state's growth, he cited the interest shown by IT giants like Infosys, Wipro, IBM, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in setting up units in Visakhapatnam. Amarnath expressed confidence in the YSR Congress Party's (YSRCP) likelihood of retaining power and urged the Opposition and TDP-friendly media to support rather than hinder the state's progress.

In closing, the Minister expressed his readiness to serve the party in any capacity and conveyed his gratitude toward Jagan for his political opportunities.