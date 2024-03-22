Aman Wadud: From Lawyer to Politician, Fighting for Dignity in Assam's NRC Battle

When the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was unveiled in Assam in 2018, leaving out 4 million residents, lawyer Aman Wadud stepped into a pivotal role. His dedication to defending marginalized individuals against the quasi-legal proceedings of Assam's 'Foreigners Tribunals' has brought significant attention to the human rights issues entangled with the NRC. Now, as he steps into politics with the Indian National Congress, Wadud aims to leverage his platform to advocate for constitutional rights and dignity on a larger scale.

Championing the Marginalized

Wadud's journey began with a phone call from a distressed elderly professor, excluded from the NRC list, which deeply affected him and steered his focus towards the dignity of those he was defending. His efforts have helped release numerous individuals from detention centers, including Moinal Molla, whose story went viral and highlighted the plight of those wrongfully detained. Wadud's work has not only provided legal aid but has also brought to light the deeper issues of dignity and identity that affect those labeled as 'foreigners' or 'D (doubtful) voters' due to minor discrepancies in their documentation.

Transition to Politics

After a decade of fighting pro bono cases, Wadud's move to join the Indian National Congress marks a significant shift in his career. Appointed as the joint convenor of the party's leadership development mission in Assam, he seeks to address the violations of dignity and rights from a new platform. His political aspirations are driven by a desire to make a more substantial impact on the legislative and policy aspects that govern citizenship and human rights issues in Assam and beyond.

Legacy and Future Prospects

Wadud's transition from a legal advocate to a political figure represents a broader struggle for dignity and rights in the face of challenging circumstances. His story resonates with many in Assam who face the fear of being disenfranchised and stripped of their citizenship. As he gears up for the 2026 State elections, Wadud continues to fight for the voiceless, hoping to change the narrative and ensure that dignity and constitutional rights are upheld for all citizens.

Through his work, Wadud exemplifies the power of individual action in bringing about social and political change. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, his efforts remain a beacon of hope for those caught in the crosshairs of Assam's NRC process, advocating for a future where dignity and rights are not just protected but cherished.