Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%

Germany’s far-right political party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has reported a sizeable surge in its membership, marking a 37% increase from the previous year. As per the latest figures, the AfD’s membership has now soared to 40,131, up from 29,296 at the end of the previous year. Despite this leap, the AfD still trails other parties in the Bundestag in terms of overall membership numbers.

AfD’s growing popularity

Recent opinion polls suggest a rising tide of support for the AfD among German voters. Projections indicate that, were federal elections to be held on a Sunday, up to 23% of Germans would throw their support behind the AfD. This surge in popularity would position the AfD as the second strongest political force in Germany, hot on the heels of an unspecified leading party. The increasing voter support and membership underscore a significant shift in Germany’s political landscape and the AfD’s escalating influence.

Local election victories

The AfD’s growing influence is not limited to membership numbers or polling predictions. The party recently clinched a historic local election victory in Thuringia and its first mayoral win in December, ahead of the 2024 European elections. These victories are a testament to the party’s growing momentum on the political front.

Europe’s shifting political landscape

The AfD’s rise mirrors a broader trend across Europe, where far-right parties are making substantial gains. This shift, coinciding with an economic downturn and decrease in consumer spending and investment in many European countries, including Germany, points to the potential for significant far-right gains in the upcoming European elections. The hottest month on record and destructive wildfires that swept across Europe in 2023 have also played a part in this shifting political scenario.

