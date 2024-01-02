en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Germany

Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Alternative for Germany Party Gains Momentum: Membership Soars by 37%

Germany’s far-right political party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), has reported a sizeable surge in its membership, marking a 37% increase from the previous year. As per the latest figures, the AfD’s membership has now soared to 40,131, up from 29,296 at the end of the previous year. Despite this leap, the AfD still trails other parties in the Bundestag in terms of overall membership numbers.

AfD’s growing popularity

Recent opinion polls suggest a rising tide of support for the AfD among German voters. Projections indicate that, were federal elections to be held on a Sunday, up to 23% of Germans would throw their support behind the AfD. This surge in popularity would position the AfD as the second strongest political force in Germany, hot on the heels of an unspecified leading party. The increasing voter support and membership underscore a significant shift in Germany’s political landscape and the AfD’s escalating influence.

(Read Also: Germany’s Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction)

Local election victories

The AfD’s growing influence is not limited to membership numbers or polling predictions. The party recently clinched a historic local election victory in Thuringia and its first mayoral win in December, ahead of the 2024 European elections. These victories are a testament to the party’s growing momentum on the political front.

(Read Also: German Manufacturing Sector Shows Resilience Amid Contraction, PMI Data Reveals)

Europe’s shifting political landscape

The AfD’s rise mirrors a broader trend across Europe, where far-right parties are making substantial gains. This shift, coinciding with an economic downturn and decrease in consumer spending and investment in many European countries, including Germany, points to the potential for significant far-right gains in the upcoming European elections. The hottest month on record and destructive wildfires that swept across Europe in 2023 have also played a part in this shifting political scenario.

Read More

0
Germany Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transfer Tug-of-War: Leroy Sane's Future Amid Contract Uncertainty

By Salman Khan

Marek Arnold Unveils 'A Time Of Mystery' Video from Debut Solo Album

By BNN Correspondents

Hamburger Hafen's Share Price Soars Amid MSC's Takeover Offer and Controversy

By Wojciech Zylm

Fruit Logistica Returns to Berlin: A Grand Stage for Global Trade and Innovation

By Wojciech Zylm

IM Cannabis Corp Concludes Construction Proceedings, Shuts Down Cultiv ...
@Business · 11 mins
IM Cannabis Corp Concludes Construction Proceedings, Shuts Down Cultiv ...
heart comment 0
Borussia Dortmund Welcomes Former Players as Assistant Coaches Amid Crucial Period

By Salman Khan

Borussia Dortmund Welcomes Former Players as Assistant Coaches Amid Crucial Period
Germany’s Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction

By Wojciech Zylm

Germany's Manufacturing Sector: A Glimmer of Recovery Amid Continuing Contraction
Investcorp Bolsters VEDA’s Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition

By Wojciech Zylm

Investcorp Bolsters VEDA's Cloud Services with Majority Stake Acquisition
German Manufacturing Sector Shows Resilience Amid Contraction, PMI Data Reveals

By Wojciech Zylm

German Manufacturing Sector Shows Resilience Amid Contraction, PMI Data Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: A Crucial NCAA College Basketball Showdown
9 seconds
Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas: A Crucial NCAA College Basketball Showdown
Trump's Legal Challenges and the 2024 Presidential Election: An Unprecedented Scenario
16 seconds
Trump's Legal Challenges and the 2024 Presidential Election: An Unprecedented Scenario
Indore Gears Up for the International Grandmaster Chess Tournament
18 seconds
Indore Gears Up for the International Grandmaster Chess Tournament
Far-Right's Rising Influence Reflected in France's New Immigration Bill
20 seconds
Far-Right's Rising Influence Reflected in France's New Immigration Bill
St Johnstone Strengthens Squad with Kerr Smith on Loan from Aston Villa
21 seconds
St Johnstone Strengthens Squad with Kerr Smith on Loan from Aston Villa
Coroner's Warning: Transgender Treatment Delays Could Lead to More Deaths
21 seconds
Coroner's Warning: Transgender Treatment Delays Could Lead to More Deaths
COVID-19: An Improving Picture as 2023 Ends
27 seconds
COVID-19: An Improving Picture as 2023 Ends
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Vs. Montana State Bobcats: An Anticipated Basketball Showdown
27 seconds
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Vs. Montana State Bobcats: An Anticipated Basketball Showdown
The Invisible Storm: Veterans, PTSD, and the Fight to Preserve the VA's Care Model
31 seconds
The Invisible Storm: Veterans, PTSD, and the Fight to Preserve the VA's Care Model
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app