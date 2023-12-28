en English
Politics

Allies Hesitate to Join Biden’s Red Sea Maritime Force

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:44 am EST
US President Joe Biden’s initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian, designed to ensure the free flow of commerce in the Red Sea amid Houthi attacks, has been met with a degree of hesitation from some of the nation’s allies. Intended as a defensive coalition comprising over 20 nations, this operation aims to shield the crucial shipping route off Yemen’s coast. However, almost half of these nations have refrained from publicly acknowledging their involvement.

European Allies’ Reluctance

European allies, particularly Italy and Spain, have displayed a certain distance from the coalition. Italy has clarified that its support is not directly linked to the US operation, while Spain has rejected involvement outright. This reluctance appears to be influenced by a variety of political concerns, from the conflict in Gaza to public opinion on Israel’s military actions, and the potential risk of Houthi retaliation.

Involvement in Other US-Led Coalitions

Despite the official hesitation, it’s worth noting that several European and Gulf countries are already involved in US-led military collaborations in the region. These include the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and the EU’s anti-piracy mission, Atalanta. Such indirect involvement could still lend support to the objectives of the Red Sea task force.

Response to Iranian Proxy Aggression

The formation of Operation Prosperity Guardian comes in response to surging aggression from Iran’s military proxies, including the Houthi rebels, who have attacked or seized ships using missiles and drones. Aggression has also been seen from militias attacking US troops in Syria and Iraq. However, the reluctance among allies is shaping the narrative of this operation, casting a shadow on the coalition’s strength and unity.

Politics United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

