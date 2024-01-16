Allianz Risk Barometer Identifies Political Detachment as Top Global Risk for 2024

In a year anticipated to be marked by major elections and continued economic hardship, the Allianz Risk Barometer places the growing detachment between political leaders and populations as the primary global risk for 2024. With civil unrest at a five-year high, approximately 100 countries are at risk, as seen in recent polarizing election outcomes and mass protests in countries like the Netherlands and France.

The Rise of Populism and Far-right Forces

The Allianz Risk Barometer report also underscores the rise of populist and far-right political forces in various European countries. Examples from Italy, Hungary, and Sweden manifest this growing trend, signaling a deepening societal division. The geopolitical landscape is further complicated by conflicts in the Middle East, Russia's war in Ukraine, and civil unrest in African nations such as Sudan and Tunisia.

The Role of Political Leaders

Amidst these challenges, Allianz CEO, Oliver Bate, emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of the populace to prevent further polarization and maintain social stability. As a stark reminder, the Barometer also points to the potential for election-related unrest in Europe, the U.S., and Africa, as seen in recent coups and conflicts.

The 13th edition of the Allianz Risk Barometer, based on a survey of 3,069 respondents from 92 countries across 24 industry sectors, reveals cyber incidents, business interruption, natural catastrophes, and political risks as the top concerns for companies globally. Cyber incidents, including ransomware attacks and data breaches, are the biggest worry for companies, followed by business interruption and natural catastrophes. Climate change, political risks, and a shortage of skilled workforce also feature as major concerns.