Allianz CEO Highlights Growing Political Risks and Cyber Threats

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Oliver Bate, CEO of Allianz, spotlighted the expanding rift between political elites and the working class as a considerable global threat. This concern rings particularly loud in a year marked by substantial elections. The Allianz Risk Barometer report for 2024, indicates a five-year high in political risk with approximately 100 countries at potential risk of civil unrest. These countries are grappling with economic hardships, especially those in debt crises.

Political Risks on the Rise

The report also draws attention to the growing influence of populist and far-right political forces in countries like Italy, Hungary, and Sweden. This trend has been steadily gaining traction since 2022 and continues to pose a concern. Bate stressed on the necessity to address the needs of the masses, ensuring that voting acts as a reflection of constructive choices rather than a vent for anger.

Apart from the political risks, the report revisits the conflicts and coups in African nations, including Niger, Gabon, and Burkina Faso, and the escalating civil war in Sudan. Economic difficulties in countries like Tunisia have been pointed out as potential sources of unrest.

Cyber Incidents: A Major Threat

On the other hand, Allianz's annual risk barometer highlights cyber incidents as the most pressing risk for businesses in Australia and globally. It lists natural catastrophes and a shortage of skilled workforce as other top concerns in Australia. Globally, cyberattacks, business interruption, and natural catastrophes are identified as the biggest threats to operations in the year ahead.

Businesses are most likely to develop alternative suppliers and improve business continuity management to de-risk supply chains. Regular audits of systems and testing of business continuity plans are emphasized as essential for companies to react effectively to potential disruptions.