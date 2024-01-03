Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board

Allen Long, a distinguished retired Lieutenant from the Redding Police Department and current Grant Elementary School Board Trustee, has stepped forward to announce his candidacy for the Shasta County Board of Supervisors in District 2. Born and bred in Shasta County, Long’s commitment to his local community is tangible. His four children were raised here, and he has dedicated the majority of his professional life to serving its residents.

Long’s Stand Against Special Interest Agendas

Long’s campaign stands as a bastion against special interest agendas and the sway of an out-of-state millionaire. He openly criticizes the current Board majority, accusing them of squandering funds on unnecessary voting schemes, pet projects, and fostering unjustified suspicions against elected officials. Long asserts that such mismanagement has led to escalating property crime, a dwindling workforce, and the disregard of citizens’ needs.

A Track Record of Accomplishments

Long’s candidacy is not an empty promise. His problem-solving skills, law-abiding conservative principles, and a robust track record of accomplishments speak volumes about his potential as a County Supervisor. With an impressive 32 years of experience in Shasta County’s law enforcement, his roles have ranged from the Sergeant of the Neighborhood Policing Unit to a homicide detective. His tenure on the Grant Elementary School Board for five years, including a term as its president, further demonstrates his leadership qualities.

Restoring Order and Local Voter Control

Central to Long’s campaign is his commitment to restore order and reinstate local voter control in the county. His platform is a clarion call to the residents of Shasta County, urging them to reclaim their power and influence over local governance. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Long is a man of simple pleasures, finding joy in fishing and playing the piano.