Alleged Straw Donation Scheme Emerges in NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Re-election Campaign

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' 2025 re-election campaign is embroiled in allegations of a 'straw donation' scheme, as revealed by an investigation conducted by The City, Documented, and the Guardian US. Allegedly, five individuals donated sums exceeding $10,000 to Adams' campaign, but were later reimbursed by executives from the hotel and construction sectors. Such practices are typically designed to bypass campaign contribution limits by using individuals to front donations.

Unveiling the Alleged Donors

Out of the five names associated with these donations, three were linked to the owner of a hotel in Queens. The hotel has served as a city shelter and was also a temporary residence for a member of Adams' administration, Winnie Greco. While the accused donors have denied the allegations, they clarified that the claims were 'not entirely accurate.'

Response from Adams' Campaign

A lawyer representing Adams' re-election campaign has categorically denied the allegations, asserting that the campaign neither engages in nor condones such actions. This statement, however, has not silenced the voices raising concerns about the use of straw donations in Adams' campaign, despite the campaign's vetting procedures that are in place to detect illegal gifts.

Previous Incidents of Scrutiny

These allegations add to the existing scrutiny over Adams' fundraising practices. In November, his chief fundraiser had to leave the campaign after her home was raided by the FBI. The raid was part of an investigation into a suspected shadow donation scheme involving the Turkish government.