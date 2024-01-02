Alleged Gangrape of IIT-BHU Student Fuels Political Row in Uttar Pradesh

The recent alleged gangrape of an IIT-BHU student has fueled a political furore in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, have upped the ante against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Accusations and Allegations

Leading the charge is TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who has directly confronted Adityanath over his perceived inaction against the accused, notably linked to the BJP’s IT cell. This criticism is particularly potent as it leverages Adityanath’s own ‘thok do’ policy, a statement that advocates for stern action against criminals. The incident in question, a grave violation of a woman student’s dignity, occurred two months ago, culminating in the recent arrest of three men purportedly associated with the BJP’s IT cell.

Congress Points out Irony

The Congress party has not held back either, drawing a chilling contrast between the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign and the current situation. The grand old party went a step further in a press conference, suggesting a play on words to paint the BJP as a party of rapists. The Congress leaders underscored the irony of Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims about the scarcity of criminals in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting that the alleged criminals are, in fact, connected to the BJP.

Scrutiny on Adityanath’s Government

This case has amplified the scrutiny of the Adityanath government’s handling of law and order, with the opposition parties insinuating negligence and complicity. The escalating controversy surrounding this case is bound to continue to stoke political tensions in the state.