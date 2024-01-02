en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Alleged Gangrape of IIT-BHU Student Fuels Political Row in Uttar Pradesh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Alleged Gangrape of IIT-BHU Student Fuels Political Row in Uttar Pradesh

The recent alleged gangrape of an IIT-BHU student has fueled a political furore in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress, have upped the ante against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, questioning the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Accusations and Allegations

Leading the charge is TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who has directly confronted Adityanath over his perceived inaction against the accused, notably linked to the BJP’s IT cell. This criticism is particularly potent as it leverages Adityanath’s own ‘thok do’ policy, a statement that advocates for stern action against criminals. The incident in question, a grave violation of a woman student’s dignity, occurred two months ago, culminating in the recent arrest of three men purportedly associated with the BJP’s IT cell.

Congress Points out Irony

The Congress party has not held back either, drawing a chilling contrast between the BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign and the current situation. The grand old party went a step further in a press conference, suggesting a play on words to paint the BJP as a party of rapists. The Congress leaders underscored the irony of Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims about the scarcity of criminals in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting that the alleged criminals are, in fact, connected to the BJP.

Scrutiny on Adityanath’s Government

This case has amplified the scrutiny of the Adityanath government’s handling of law and order, with the opposition parties insinuating negligence and complicity. The escalating controversy surrounding this case is bound to continue to stoke political tensions in the state.

0
Crime India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Data Breach at Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: A Wake-Up Call for Non-Profit Organizations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Missing Arkansas Teen Amir Isaiah Ellis Found: A Story of Closure and Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Central Okanagan RCMP Boosts Force with 16 New Officers Amid Rising Workload

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Major Drug Seizure in Person County

By Nitish Verma

Income Tax Department's Major Raids Across Tamil Nadu Target Construct ...
@Business · 6 mins
Income Tax Department's Major Raids Across Tamil Nadu Target Construct ...
heart comment 0
Operation Shanela: New Year’s Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Operation Shanela: New Year's Massive Crackdown Nets Over 1,700 Arrests in Gauteng, South Africa
Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on ‘Ghost Guns’

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Philadelphia Shooting Spree: A City in Fear and a Renewed Debate on 'Ghost Guns'
New Year’s Eve Mystery: The Disappearance of Erin Hunnisett

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Eve Mystery: The Disappearance of Erin Hunnisett
Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year’s Eve in Coventry

By BNN Correspondents

Elderly Man Assaulted by Phone Thief on New Year's Eve in Coventry
Latest Headlines
World News
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
13 seconds
Nantes Closes in on Loan Deal for Sheffield's Benie Traore
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
16 seconds
Neumora Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
23 seconds
Taunton's Peacocks Battle Turbulence in National League South
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
41 seconds
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
42 seconds
CollPlant Initiates Pre-Clinical Trials for 3D-Bioprinted, Regenerative Breast Implants
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
44 seconds
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
55 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app