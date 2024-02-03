Alleged Electoral Malpractice Sparks Protest in Enugu South Urban Bye-Election

The undercurrents of political tension have erupted into open protests, as voters voice their concerns over the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) alleged failure to provide original result sheets during a crucial bye-election in Enugu South Urban constituency. These allegations, if proven, cast a troubling shadow over the democratic process and threaten to destabilize the region's political landscape.

Allegations have surfaced, claiming that the election results were pre-written by INEC officials and agents of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) the night before the election. The claims, made by Labour Party Chieftain Barrister Lucky Chukwu, insinuate a level of corruption that, if true, could undermine the very fabric of the democratic process. Chukwu has gone as far as to challenge INEC, demanding the use of BVAS and for the results to be uploaded in IREV.

Bye-Election Triggered by Appeal Court Order

This bye-election comes in the wake of an order from the Appeal Court for re-election in eight polling units. This order has placed the spotlight firmly on Enugu South Urban constituency, reframing the bye-election as a potential tipping point that could decisively shift the balance of power in the region.

In the midst of this political maelstrom, the Labour Party currently maintains a lead of 3,800 votes over the PDP. This advantage, however, hangs in the balance as the bye-election involves only 4,000 voters. This small pool of voters could potentially sway the final outcome, making the bye-election's integrity and transparency even more crucial.