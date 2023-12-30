en English
Nigeria

Alleged Deception Sparks Violent Attack on Labour Party Faction in Edo State

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:31 am EST
Alleged Deception Sparks Violent Attack on Labour Party Faction in Edo State

Edo State, Nigeria recently witnessed an alarming incident of political violence that has stirred mixed reactions among the populace. A video emerged showing a group of youths allegedly assaulting members of a faction of the Labour Party, including Eragbe Anslem, the faction’s self-proclaimed youth leader. The assault was reportedly in response to the faction’s fraudulent attempt to conduct the party’s gubernatorial primary election.

Assault in Response to a Deceptive Primary Election

The video, shared by a social media user TheSerahIbrahim, showed the physical attack on the members of the Lamidi Apapa-led Labour Party faction. The assailants are believed to be a group of youths who were reportedly defrauded by the faction in an attempt to hold a bogus Edo State Gubernatorial Primary Election and Congress. The assaulted members, including Anslem, had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police Unaware, Assailants At Large

The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, stated he was unaware of the incident, while the attackers remain at large. The incident occurred in the run-up to the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 21, 2024.

Mixed Reactions From Labour Party Supporters

The incident sparked varied reactions from supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Some supporters heralded the action against the faction, viewing it as a just repercussion for their deception. In contrast, others vehemently condemned the violence, criticizing those who celebrated the act.

This incident has raised serious concerns about political thuggery and the moral stance of individuals who endorse political violence. It also underscores the need for the political system to be rid of fraudulent activities and violence, paving the way for a free and fair election process.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

