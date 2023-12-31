en English
Nigeria

Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:15 am EST
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta

The chairmen of the Delta and Edo States Phase 2 Ex-Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have raised allegations over the misappropriation of N320 million.

The funds, claimed to have been hijacked by six ex-agitators from the Ekianwuru camp in Bayelsa State, were supposedly meant to benefit all Phase 2 ex-agitators across the Niger Delta region.

Demand for Fair Distribution of Funds

During a press briefing in Warri, the spokesmen, Gen. Solomon Adu, Gen. London Gbuke, and Gen. Julius Belemu, have threatened to shut down the Utorogun Gas Plant within two weeks if the funds are not equitably distributed.

The demand is for the N320 million to be submitted for sharing amongst the Niger Delta states’ Ex-Agitators. The Phase 2 Ex-Agitators emphasized that the money cannot be hijacked by a select few from Bayelsa.

Criticism of the Amnesty Programme’s Administration

The group has expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation by the Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, Maj-Gen Barry Ndiomu (retd).

They criticized Ndiomu for his alleged poor administration and have issued a stern warning for immediate action. The ex-agitators have petitioned President Bola Tinubu and Ndiomu for immediate resolution of this issue to prevent potential disturbances in the region.

Implications for the Niger Delta Region

The threat to shut down the Utorogun Gas Plant could have severe consequences for the region and the Nigerian economy. With the disruption in gas supply, the region could face economic and infrastructural challenges.

The situation also brings to light the issues of resource allocation and management in the Niger Delta’s Presidential Amnesty Programme. It underlines the urgent need for transparency and fairness in the distribution of funds to prevent further conflicts and ensure the programme’s intended benefits reach all ex-agitators.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

