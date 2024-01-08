en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Allegations of Unfair Electoral Tactics Surface Against BJP as Indian Elections Approach

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Allegations of Unfair Electoral Tactics Surface Against BJP as Indian Elections Approach

As India gears up for its general elections, a cloud of uncertainty looms over the fairness of the electoral process. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is under the scanner, accused of manipulating the law enforcement agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to intimidate and potentially incarcerate key Opposition figures. This move is seen as a calculated strategy to create an uneven playing field, adversely affecting the prospects of a united Opposition.

Impact on Opposition Dynamics

Primarily, this has hampered the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) attempts to form an alliance with the Congress. However, the repercussions transcend beyond these parties, with leaders in West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Bihar facing legal challenges. The ED’s actions against a Trinamool Congress member in West Bengal have elicited violent responses, showcasing the high-stakes battle in the political arena.

In Maharashtra and Bihar, the ED’s intrusion into political matters has stirred the party dynamics. Prominent leaders from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are under the shadow of this threat, adding an additional layer of complexity to the political puzzle.

The BJP’s Advantage

Despite the BJP’s significant financial resources and its members not facing similar legal scrutiny, there are suggestions within the Congress to boycott the national polls over concerns with electronic voting machines (EVMs). This adds a significant twist to the narrative, further raising questions about the legitimacy of the upcoming elections.

The Current Political Climate

The current political climate in India is analogous to a biased football match, where the ruling party appears to have significant advantages, including control over the referees. The Opposition, on the other hand, is grappling with numerous obstacles. This situation has brought to the fore, the urgent need for a fair and unprejudiced system that upholds the democratic ethos of the nation.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
18 mins ago
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
The Highlanders Football Club, a frontrunner in the world of sports, has officially announced the dates for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the consequential elections. The strategic meeting is scheduled for January 28, 2024, kicking off at 9 am at the Highlanders Sports Club. Following this, the club will conduct elections exactly a week
Highlanders Football Club Sets Dates for AGM and Elections
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
1 hour ago
MQM-P Introduces ‘Digital Polling Card’ via 'My Voter' App for Karachi Voters in Preparation for General Elections 2024
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
2 hours ago
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
20 mins ago
Donald Trump: GOP Frontrunner Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
47 mins ago
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
57 mins ago
Chengam G Kumar Reinstated in Key Congress Party Roles; 'Mission 2024' Gains Momentum
Latest Headlines
World News
ASBH Dominates Aurillac in Resounding Victory, Secures Second Place in Pro D2 Rankings
46 seconds
ASBH Dominates Aurillac in Resounding Victory, Secures Second Place in Pro D2 Rankings
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
2 mins
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
NFL Unveils 2024 Regular Season Opponents: A Blend of Tradition, Competition, and Global Expansion
2 mins
NFL Unveils 2024 Regular Season Opponents: A Blend of Tradition, Competition, and Global Expansion
National Maternity Hospital: A New Chapter in Women's Health
2 mins
National Maternity Hospital: A New Chapter in Women's Health
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts
4 mins
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
4 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi
4 mins
Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre's Interference in Cooperative Sector
4 mins
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre's Interference in Cooperative Sector
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
4 mins
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
36 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app