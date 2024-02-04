Allegations of Undisclosed Company in Trinidad-Venezuela Gas Deal

In a recent news conference, Dr. Roodal Moonilal, Member of Parliament (MP) for Oropouche East, raised allegations concerning the creation of a company involved in the execution of the Dragon gas deal between the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela.

Allegations of a Secret Company

Dr. Moonilal alleged that a company, NGC Exploration, was formed secretly to facilitate the gas deal. The existence of this company, according to him, was not disclosed by the government of Trinidad and Tobago. He posits that this undisclosed formation raises serious questions about the transparency of the government's dealings. This company was reportedly mentioned in a government gazette of Venezuela, dated January 29.

Discovery Bonus to the Venezuelan Government

In addition to the allegations about the undisclosed company, Dr. Moonilal pointed out a clause in the gazette that required a bonus payment to be made to the Venezuelan government. This payment, to be made in US dollars, would be triggered upon the discovery and prior to the export of any oil or natural gas to Trinidad and Tobago. This bonus payment clause, according to Dr. Moonilal, was also not divulged to the public by the Trinidad and Tobago government.

Implications for the Dragon Gas Project

These claims by Dr. Moonilal have cast a shadow over the dealings between the governments of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela regarding the Dragon gas project. The allegations suggest a lack of transparency and possible financial implications that were not publicly disclosed. The Trinidad and Tobago government may now face increased scrutiny and pressure to clarify these allegations and provide greater transparency about its interactions with Venezuela, particularly concerning the Dragon gas project.