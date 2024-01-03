Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

In a startling development in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move to transfer control of Blast Furnace-3 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is now under fire. The move, which is being perceived as a thinly veiled attempt at privatization, has drawn the ire of Janasena Party (JSP) leaders.

Accusations of Covert Privatization

JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav has openly accused the Chief Minister of surreptitiously cooperating with the JSW Group, owned by Jindal. According to Yadav, this collaboration is masked by the promise of establishing a new steel plant in Kadapa. Interestingly, no foundation stone has been laid for this proposed project till now. This has further fueled speculations and criticisms.

A Shift from Public to Private?

The corporator didn’t hold back in his critique of the Chief Minister’s decision, which he likened to actions expected from an Industries Minister. He expressed his concern over the impact this decision could have on the lives of VSP workers and the residents of Visakhapatnam. There is a strong belief among JSP leaders that given appropriate financial backing by the YSR Congress Party government, VSP could have emerged as a profitable and competitive entity.

Unaddressed Issues and Unanswered Questions

Kona Tatarao, a member of JSP’s political affairs committee, joined the chorus of criticism. He denounced the state government for its apparent failure in pressuring the Union government to halt the privatization of VSP. Shifting gears, he also cited the recent gang rape of a minor girl in Visakhapatnam as evidence of the government’s negligence in maintaining law and order. The JSP, overall, is displaying strong disapproval of the government’s handling of industrial and social issues, underscoring the need for improved governance and better protection for the people of Visakhapatnam.