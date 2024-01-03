en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Allegations of Privatization Emerge as Jindal Steel Takes Over Part of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

In a startling development in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s move to transfer control of Blast Furnace-3 of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) is now under fire. The move, which is being perceived as a thinly veiled attempt at privatization, has drawn the ire of Janasena Party (JSP) leaders.

Accusations of Covert Privatization

JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav has openly accused the Chief Minister of surreptitiously cooperating with the JSW Group, owned by Jindal. According to Yadav, this collaboration is masked by the promise of establishing a new steel plant in Kadapa. Interestingly, no foundation stone has been laid for this proposed project till now. This has further fueled speculations and criticisms.

A Shift from Public to Private?

The corporator didn’t hold back in his critique of the Chief Minister’s decision, which he likened to actions expected from an Industries Minister. He expressed his concern over the impact this decision could have on the lives of VSP workers and the residents of Visakhapatnam. There is a strong belief among JSP leaders that given appropriate financial backing by the YSR Congress Party government, VSP could have emerged as a profitable and competitive entity.

Unaddressed Issues and Unanswered Questions

Kona Tatarao, a member of JSP’s political affairs committee, joined the chorus of criticism. He denounced the state government for its apparent failure in pressuring the Union government to halt the privatization of VSP. Shifting gears, he also cited the recent gang rape of a minor girl in Visakhapatnam as evidence of the government’s negligence in maintaining law and order. The JSP, overall, is displaying strong disapproval of the government’s handling of industrial and social issues, underscoring the need for improved governance and better protection for the people of Visakhapatnam.

0
Business India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manitoba First Fund: Waiting Game for Local Enterprises

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Levels to Close Apache Mall Outlet Amid Expansion Plans

By Justice Nwafor

Canadian Dividend Stocks Show Signs of Recovery: BCE, BNS, and Suncor in Focus

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Christi's Motivational Journey: From Sororities to Dance Floors

By Bijay Laxmi

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investmen ...
@Automotive · 4 mins
Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investmen ...
heart comment 0
Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards Economic Modernization

By Waqas Arain

Bulgaria Shifting from Paper to Digital Food Vouchers: A Step Towards Economic Modernization
The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training

By BNN Correspondents

The Technological Revolution and its Impact on Employee Training
SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion

By Dil Bar Irshad

SonyLIV Unveils 2024 Lineup: Highlights Multilingual Content and Global Expansion
The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Financial Sector: Catering to Diverse Needs and the Rise of Fintech
Latest Headlines
World News
Konfrst Calls on 2024 Iowa Legislature to Prioritize Childcare and Affordable Housing Over Tax Cuts
13 seconds
Konfrst Calls on 2024 Iowa Legislature to Prioritize Childcare and Affordable Housing Over Tax Cuts
Taylor Derkack's 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge
19 seconds
Taylor Derkack's 22 Points Propel Colonia to Victory Over Old Bridge
Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies
25 seconds
Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies
San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers
32 seconds
San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homelessness and Support Behavioral Health Workers
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego's Potential Skincare Revolution
34 seconds
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego's Potential Skincare Revolution
Creighton Bluejays Soar to Victory in Big East Game Against Georgetown
37 seconds
Creighton Bluejays Soar to Victory in Big East Game Against Georgetown
Rico Syme: Rising Rugby Star Set to Shine at Fiji's Coral Coast 7s
38 seconds
Rico Syme: Rising Rugby Star Set to Shine at Fiji's Coral Coast 7s
Eric Allen Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
41 seconds
Eric Allen Named Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Larimer County Board of Commissioners Announces 2024 Leadership
50 seconds
Larimer County Board of Commissioners Announces 2024 Leadership
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
14 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app