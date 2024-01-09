en English
Elections

Allegations of Misconduct against MP Andy Appiah Kubi: A Blow to NPP?

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Fourteen executive members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from the Asante Akyem North constituency in Ghana have lodged a petition against their Member of Parliament (MP), Andy Appiah Kubi, accusing him of misconduct and disrespect towards the party and its fellow members. The allegations, if proven, could have significant implications for the political landscape in Ghana.

Allegations Against MP Appiah Kubi

The litany of accusations against Appiah Kubi includes favoring opponents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during elections, chronic absence from party meetings over a three-year period, and a failure to participate in Municipal Assembly meetings that discussed local development for four years. The petitioners have also alleged that the MP showed favoritism during the festive season last year, extending kindness to some members while snubbing others.

The Recording and Its Implications

Adding weight to these allegations is an audio recording that seems to suggest that Appiah Kubi sponsored an NDC-aligned assembly member who won an electoral area election and subsequently publicly thanked the MP for his support. This action, if proven, could be seen as a serious breach of party trust and a violation of the unwritten code of loyalty within the NPP.

The Petition and Confidence in the NEC

The petitioners have expressed confidence that the NPP’s National Elections Committee (NEC) will address the matter with appropriate sanctions. They have refrained from specifying their preferred punitive measures, instead placing their trust in the NEC to administer strict and resolute action against Appiah Kubi for his actions that contradict the expected behavior of a party representative. This development underscores the importance of transparency, accountability, and integrity within political parties and their representatives.

Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

