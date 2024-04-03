Allan Government Seeks More Time on Yoorrook Justice Commission's Major Reforms

The Allan government has requested additional time to address significant reforms proposed by the Yoorrook Justice Commission regarding child protection, justice, and police oversight. Despite this, it has rejected three critical recommendations, including raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility, bail reform, and the pursuit of human rights abuses through the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT), causing disappointment among the commissioners due to the urgent need to tackle the over-incarceration of First Peoples and ongoing deaths in custody.

Government Response to Landmark Inquiry

In an unprecedented move, the Allan government has endorsed 24 of the 46 recommendations submitted by the Yoorrook Justice Commission in principle, indicating agreement with the intent behind the proposals. These recommendations include enhancing funding transparency to child protection services, improving cultural training for staff, and safeguarding confidential information shared with the commission for 99 years. Nonetheless, the government has sought more time to consider substantial reforms, such as the creation of a standalone child protection system for First Peoples and an expansion of the Koori Court, which are now slated for discussion during the state's Treaty negotiations.

Rejection and Under Consideration

The outright rejection of recommendations to alter the state's human rights charter, allowing individuals to seek compensation through VCAT, along with reforms to bail and the proposal to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14, underscores the government's cautious approach to these issues. These decisions have sparked criticism from various quarters, including Yoorrook commissioners and human rights advocates, who view these measures as essential to addressing systemic injustice against First Peoples in Victoria.

Looking Forward: Treaty Negotiations and Accountability

The Allan government's decision to integrate some of the Yoorrook Justice Commission's recommendations into the state's Treaty process highlights a commitment to a collaborative approach with First Peoples. However, the rejection and delay of key reforms raise questions about the pace and sincerity of efforts to address systemic injustices. The commission has signaled the possibility of additional accountability hearings to monitor the government's progress on these critical issues, emphasizing the importance of transformative action to create a more equitable future for all Victorians.

As the dialogue between the Allan government and the Yoorrook Justice Commission continues, the path toward meaningful reform remains fraught with challenges and complexities. The decisions made in the coming months will be pivotal in shaping the relationship between the government and First Peoples, with the potential to either bridge longstanding divides or exacerbate existing tensions.