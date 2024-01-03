All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh’s Toxic Algae Problem

Independent councillor Dan Kerr of Mid Ulster’s Torrent DEA has underscored the pressing need for a unified all-Ireland strategy to tackle the persisting issue of toxic blue-green algae in Lough Neagh. Kerr’s frustration with the Republic of Ireland’s Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is palpable, as he criticizes their lack of engagement with the crisis, despite the cross-border nature of the waterways connected to Lough Neagh, including the River Blackwater.

Partition Politics Exacerbating Environmental Crisis

Kerr argues that the problem of algae in Lough Neagh, the largest freshwater lake on the island of Ireland, is exacerbated by political division. He insists that a collaborative approach between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is indispensable to effectively address the environmental challenges plaguing the lake.

Support for All-Ireland Approach

Kerr’s proposal for an all-Ireland response earned the backing of fellow Independent councillor, Barry Monteith. This indicates a growing consensus among political representatives regarding the imperative of cross-border collaboration in environmental management.

EPA’s Stance on Jurisdiction

However, in a communication to the Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, councillor Dominic Molloy, the EPA clarified their stance. They stated that their responsibilities do not extend to monitoring or assessing water quality in Lough Neagh as the lake falls entirely within Northern Ireland’s borders, directing them to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency for assistance.