en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh’s Toxic Algae Problem

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh’s Toxic Algae Problem

Independent councillor Dan Kerr of Mid Ulster’s Torrent DEA has underscored the pressing need for a unified all-Ireland strategy to tackle the persisting issue of toxic blue-green algae in Lough Neagh. Kerr’s frustration with the Republic of Ireland’s Environment Protection Agency (EPA) is palpable, as he criticizes their lack of engagement with the crisis, despite the cross-border nature of the waterways connected to Lough Neagh, including the River Blackwater.

Partition Politics Exacerbating Environmental Crisis

Kerr argues that the problem of algae in Lough Neagh, the largest freshwater lake on the island of Ireland, is exacerbated by political division. He insists that a collaborative approach between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is indispensable to effectively address the environmental challenges plaguing the lake.

Support for All-Ireland Approach

Kerr’s proposal for an all-Ireland response earned the backing of fellow Independent councillor, Barry Monteith. This indicates a growing consensus among political representatives regarding the imperative of cross-border collaboration in environmental management.

EPA’s Stance on Jurisdiction

However, in a communication to the Mid Ulster District Council Chairman, councillor Dominic Molloy, the EPA clarified their stance. They stated that their responsibilities do not extend to monitoring or assessing water quality in Lough Neagh as the lake falls entirely within Northern Ireland’s borders, directing them to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency for assistance.

0
Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wexford County Council Offers Free Christmas Tree Shredding Service

By BNN Correspondents

Just Forests Campaigns Against Tractor Runs: A Push for Sustainable Fundraising

By BNN Correspondents

IFA President Speaks Out Against Retailer Price War, Urges Fair Margins for Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

Spraoi International Street Arts Festival Returns to Waterford City

By BNN Correspondents

Notorious Sex Offender Suspected of Over 50 Crimes Apprehended in Dubl ...
@Crime · 39 mins
Notorious Sex Offender Suspected of Over 50 Crimes Apprehended in Dubl ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Optimism and Challenges for Farmers

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Optimism and Challenges for Farmers
Trinity College Dublin Invites Student Applications for Temporary Housekeeping Roles

By BNN Correspondents

Trinity College Dublin Invites Student Applications for Temporary Housekeeping Roles
Limerick City Gears Up to Boost Night-time Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Limerick City Gears Up to Boost Night-time Economy
‘Fair City’ Star Rebecca Grimes Rings in New Year with Elegant Dublin Wedding

By BNN Correspondents

'Fair City' Star Rebecca Grimes Rings in New Year with Elegant Dublin Wedding
Latest Headlines
World News
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
17 seconds
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
1 min
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
1 min
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
1 min
California's New Housing Bills Set to Address Long-Term Housing Shortage
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
2 mins
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
3 mins
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
3 mins
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
3 mins
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
7 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app