All-Faith Rally vs Ayodhya Event: A Political Showdown in the Making

As the nation prepares to witness the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a political counter-narrative is unfolding in Kolkata. A mega all-faith rally, organized by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is scheduled to take place on January 22. This rally, led by the chief minister, is being perceived as a response to the BJP's Hindutva politics surrounding the historic Ayodhya event.

All-Faith Rally: A Counter-Narrative to Hindutva Politics

The TMC's all-faith harmony rally is seen as a significant political move designed to counter the BJP's narrative. The rally is set to commence in south Kolkata and conclude at Park Circus Maidan, featuring representation from several faiths. The intention is to project the Trinamool Congress as a party that values and respects all religions. Despite facing opposition from BJP leaders, the rally has received the green light from the Calcutta High Court, albeit with specific conditions.

Political Prowess Amidst Religious Events

The timing of this rally is noteworthy, as it coincides with the BJP's intense campaign to celebrate the Ram Mandir's inauguration. The TMC, accusing the BJP of politicizing a religious event, has planned this mega rally, with similar events scheduled across the state. Conversely, the BJP accuses the TMC of creating distractions and impeding their programs. Both parties seem to be using these events to gauge their strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Response to the Rally

The BJP has responded to this move by criticizing the TMC and attributing the rally's organization to the public's rejection of their party. They cite a recent violent incident in Bogtui, where members of a minority community were killed, accusing the TMC of engaging in politics of violence. The BJP suggests that the TMC's criticism and this rally are reactions to the public's support for the upcoming Ayodhya event.