ALIPAC Chief Warns Of Potential Amnesty Bill: An Implication For The U.S. Political Landscape

William Gheen, the leader of Americans for Legal Immigration PAC (ALIPAC), has raised an alarm about a potential amnesty bill making its way through Congress. Gheen asserts that this bill would endorse measures taken by the Biden administration to dilute U.S. border controls and possibly grant legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants. Speaking with Alex Newman of The New American magazine on the show Conversations That Matter, Gheen voiced worries that the bill's approval would have enduring impacts on the nation's political scenery.

Amnesty Bill: A Boon for Democrats?

Gheen suggests that the bill's passage would primarily favor the Democratic Party by fostering a large number of new voters who resonate with their policies. His apprehension stems from the belief that this legislation could potentially alter the political dynamics in favor of Democrats. The amnesty bill, according to Gheen, is not just about immigration but also about political maneuvering.

Senate Support: RINOs in Play?

Gheen speculates that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wouldn't have brought the bill into the conversation if he didn't already possess the required backing from certain Republicans in Name Only (RINOs). The RINOs, as per Gheen, might play a crucial role in steering this bill through the Senate. He also suspects a plan for the bill's green light in the House.

A Call to Action

Gheen is rallying for Americans to get educated and involved to prevent the bill's passage. He emphasizes that public participation is key in hampering this legislation. The path of the amnesty bill through Congress is not definite, and active opposition from the public could potentially derail its journey.