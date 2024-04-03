Ali Chiroma, Former NLC President and Labour Icon, Dies at 91: A Legacy of Courage

Immediate Past President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC, Ayuba Wabba, has reflected on the profound impact and legacy of Ali Chiroma, the former NLC President, who passed away at the age of 91 in Maiduguri. Wabba described Chiroma as a towering figure in Nigeria's labor movement, whose life was a testament to courage, principle, and unwavering commitment to social justice and workers' rights.

Advertisment

Defiance in the Face of Dictatorship

Chiroma's tenure as NLC President was marked by significant challenges, especially during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida. His leadership was crucial during the resistance against the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP), which led to widespread protests and the eventual crackdown on the NLC's national secretariat by the military. Chiroma's boldness was on full display when he demanded the release of detained comrades, a move that led to his own detention. This episode was a clear demonstration of his commitment to solidarity and the labor movement.

A Life of Principle and Sacrifice

Advertisment

Throughout his life, Chiroma was dedicated to the cause of labor and workers' welfare, not just in Nigeria but on an international scale, serving on the Governing body of the International Labour Organisation. His contributions to labor rights and social justice are seen as monumental, carving out a legacy that continues to inspire future generations. Chiroma's leadership qualities, sacrifices, and principles have cemented his status as a legendary figure in the annals of Nigeria's labor history.

Legacy and Tributes

Ayuba Wabba's tribute to Chiroma underscores the deep respect and admiration held for him within the labor community and beyond. His passing has been mourned by many, who recognize his contributions to nation-building and the labor movement. Chiroma's legacy is described as 'written in gold,' a testament to his profound impact on the fight for workers' rights and social justice in Nigeria. His life's work remains a beacon of inspiration for labor activists and leaders globally.

The passing of Ali Chiroma marks the end of an era but also serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have on the course of history. His courage, principles, and dedication to the labor movement have left an indelible mark on the fabric of Nigerian society. As the nation reflects on his contributions, the legacy of Ali Chiroma will undoubtedly continue to inspire and guide the path toward social justice and workers' rights for generations to come.